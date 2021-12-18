President of Cruzeiro celebrates change in statute and fans’ wish granted

The president of Cruzeiro, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, celebrated the increase in the percentage of the corporate division of SAF, defined in an extraordinary meeting of the SAF, guaranteeing investors up to 90% of the club-company shares. Relieved, he will now have the mission, along with the board of directors, to choose the best proposal. There were more than 90% of the votes in favor of the change in the statute in the vote this Friday, in the Barro Preto gymnasium.

“We only had 18 votes no. So, if you apply the weight, it will be overwhelming, it will go at 99%. This shows that those who voted embraced what the fans wanted too, in addition to what we want. And now it’s rolling up your sleeves. This only gives us reason and encouragement to work harder and harder. We are certain that our partners, XP Investimentos and Alvarez & Marsal, will soon bring the best to Cruzeiro”, declared Sérgio.

Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, president of Cruzeiro, talks about the change in the statute that allows up to 90% of shares to be traded in SAF. Until then, the document authorized 49% of negotiations. “The main objective is to bring the best investor, who is interesting for Cruzeiro.” pic.twitter.com/5TZ9ORkoPU — Time (@time) December 18, 2021

For Sérgio, Cruzeiro indicated with the decision that it is available in the market for investors, as well as a clear signal that it has heard the request of its supporter, who was clamoring for this change in the statute.

“Now it’s signaled to the market that whoever is here, making the decisions in favor of this wonderful supporter of 9 million people, is doing what the fans want. It shows that Cruzeiro has open arms, it wants this investor to come to help us get back to our level and stay there forever”, projected the president.

The manager’s face was one of satisfaction, a joy for the manager, who was greeted by his supporters, while the fireworks and screams of the fans were heard in Barro Preto.

“We were really confident. We, the chairman of the board, the vice president, calling, chasing a meeting, but it’s only when it comes out. And always that question, if we are going to win, with what percentage. So with 18 votes against, that’s a very high percentage. This only motivates us to work even harder, celebrate a little, roll up our sleeves and continue forward. Now, the main objective is to bring the best investor, who is interesting for Cruzeiro in strategic terms. We are not going to mention names (laughs)”, concluded the director, maintaining caution about the investors to come.

