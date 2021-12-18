Procon-SP will notify ITA to provide clarifications, and already mentions a fine. See passenger rights

RIO – Procon-SP will notify ITA Transportes Aéreos to provide clarifications on the sudden interruption of service and the assistance that will be given to the company’s customers, given the suspension of the company’s license by the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac), in last Friday, after flight cancellation. The São Paulo consumer protection agency has already warned that it may impose a heavy fine on the company.

-Itapemirim’s decision to temporarily suspend its activities harms thousands of consumers. This is a very serious violation of consumer rights, which should result in a heavy fine for the company – says Fernando Capez, executive director of Procon-SP.

He adds:

– The company will have to inform Procon-SP which means it intends to use to indemnify and repair damages to consumers. Procon will transfer employees to the airport to assist passengers awaiting arrangements.

On social networks, the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), an agency of the Ministry of Justice, will monitor the situation and notify the company to the company to provide information to consumers about flight cancellations, re-accommodations, and ticket refunds.

The airline, from the Itapemirim Group, had 513 scheduled flights until the next December 31, which would total 40,000 passengers affected by the suspension of service, according to the column Lauro Jardim.

These are flights that would take off from the airports of Galeão (RJ), Guarulhos (SP), Salvador (BA), Brasília (DF), Recife (PE) and from several cities in the interior of São Paulo.

On Friday night there was a protest by passengers at Guarulhos Airport. Itapemirim passengers tried to interrupt passengers from other airlines.

Right to information, refund and re-accommodation

Procon-SP emphasizes that, by Resolution 400 of Anac, the company is obliged to offer the alternatives of re-accommodation, reimbursement and execution of the service by another airline or mode of transport, at the passenger’s choice.

Capez recalls, however, that for trips scheduled for up to December 31, the special rules established for the pandemic are still valid, which extend the reimbursement period for flights canceled by airlines to up to 12 months.

The rule also provides for the possibility of granting credit for use within 18 months.

It is worth remembering that, since October, airlines are once again obliged to provide assistance to passengers in case of flight cancellation or delay. In other words, in addition to informing them in advance, if the consumer is already at the airport, they may be entitled to connection, food and even transfers and accommodation.

Anac advises consumers not to go to the airport this Saturday without first contacting ITA.

The regulatory agency also recommends that passengers who have problems register them on the Consumidor.gov.br platform.

Itapemirim informed that passengers with trips scheduled for the next few days should contact the email [email protected]

– The consumer cannot be surprised with the cancellation information when arriving at the airport. The company has a duty to inform you in advance and accommodate you on flights from other companies – says the lawyer specializing in Tourism, Luciana Atheniense.

Company says suspension was its own initiative

In a statement, Grupo Itapemirim says that the decision was taken by “own initiative” in the middle of the high season and was made to carry out an “internal restructuring”, without going into details. The company, which has less than 1% of market share, was already doing flights.

“The decision was taken due to the need for operational adjustments. ANAC (National Civil Aviation Agency) has already been informed of the decision”, says the document.

“ITA regrets the inconvenience caused and states that it will continue to provide all assistance to passengers impacted” by flight cancellations. The company also asks passengers with trips scheduled for the next few days to send an email to [email protected] The ANAC rule, however, stipulates that the company itself must communicate flight cancellations to passengers.