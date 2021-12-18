PS4 jailbreak turned out to reveal a lot about Elden Ring

Data miners have extracted important information from the closed beta

After many years of the release of PlayStation 4, the console jailbreak has been done. This not only grants access to the bowels of the console but of games as well. Through data mining, hackers managed to gain access to more information than they should about Elden Ring. Key files about the story, quests, characters and even voices were found.. All of this in the closed beta build that happened last month for consoles.

Of course, all of this is being made available on the internet and it even contains information about the end of the game. The source is the VGC website, which refused to provide any link to the leaked information on Elden Ring, but it is possible to find it on the web. According to the website, 3000 more audio files were found, in addition to animation data and dialog texts.

the youtuber and modder bid mcdonald warned that numerous Elden Ring spoilers are out there. In addition to real information, he also said that many people are taking advantage of the situation to spread false information about what happened. He says that many setups are fake, but makes it clear that eventually the situation will get worse.

On the other hand, the comic side, is that they already put CJ from GTA San Andreas starring in the “tarnished” in the lands of Elden Ring. This is also possible thanks to the jailbreak done on the PS4. CJ can already be considered the “badest” guy in games, as modders have put him in virtually every From Software game. With the jailbreak, you can wait for him in Bloodborne too.



The closed-network test that Bandai Namco and From Software conducted took place last month and was exclusive to PlayStation and Xbox consoles, both generations. Imagine if this beta had happened on the PC, where the ease of finding this data is much greater. Message given, beware of spoilers.

Via: Screen Rant Source: VGC