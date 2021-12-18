PT files a lawsuit in the STF for Bolsonaro to present a children’s vaccination plan – 12/17/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

The PT (Workers’ Party) filed a lawsuit in the STF (Supreme Federal Court) to request that the federal government present, within 48 hours, a plan to ensure the vaccination of children aged five to 11 years against Covid-19. The request, sent this Friday (17), was led by federal deputy Alexandre Padilha (PT-SP).

“Several countries vaccinate their children before the holidays, holidays etc., while Brazil didn’t even plan for that moment. If we had a serious federal government, the Ministry of Health would be announcing the vaccination schedule. For this reason, once again, we have to resort to the STF to guarantee vaccines for our children”, says Padilha.

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) authorized on Thursday (16) the use of Pfizer’s vaccine to immunize children aged five years and over against Covid-19. Until then, the manufacturer’s model was allowed to be used in the country only by people over 12 years of age.

The Ministry of Health, however, still did not request the purchase of specific doses for the age group . The forecast is to immunize 70 million children .

In his weekly live on Thursday (16), President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who is against vaccines, criticized Anvisa’s decision and said he will disclose the names of the Anvisa technicians who approved the use of Pfizer’s vaccine against Covid for children from five years old.

This Friday afternoon (17), the agency issued a repudiation note to the president’s threat.

“Anvisa is always ready to meet demands for information, but it repudiates and vehemently rejects any threat, explicit or veiled, that may embarrass, intimidate or compromise the free exercise of regulatory activities and the support of our lives and families: our work , which is to protect the health of the citizen,” the agency said in a statement.