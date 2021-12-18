Quadrilha invades the home of the presenter Ratinho and takes hostages – Famous

Presenter Carlos Massa, the Mouse (photo: Divulgao/SBT)

A gang invaded the house of



Carlos Massa



, The



little mouse



, this Friday afternoon (12/17). The property is on the west side of



So Paulo



and used as the studio and office of the presenter of the



SBT



.

Employees of the residence were taken hostage. Criminals took cell phones and watches, and even had victims perform transfers via PIX. At the time of action, the communicator was not in place.

In an interview, the holder of the



Mouse program



commented on the matter on



Brazil Urgent



, gives



band



, attraction commanded by



Jose Luiz Datena



. “They tied people up, locked them up and took cell phones. They tried to find out if there was a safe in the house. They didn’t do any harm, but they put guns to the employees’ heads. That’s very frightening. Everyone cried because they were tied up and threatened. They were shocked. The people who work they have been in the house for over 15 years,” he said.

The artist also revealed that he tries to protect himself from occurrences like this.

I ride in an armored car and I try in every way to make my house safe. But they opened port. They had control of the port, they entered, employees were there, I have a radio studio, people were doing a program, when they finished they entered. little mouse

“I’ll put more armed security guards in my house. What can you do. We’ll replace the money. The important thing is that they didn’t hurt people,” he concluded. According to the Lieutenant’s information



Maxwell



, gives



Military Police



from the city of São Paulo, “no one inside the residence has suffered any kind of physical violence by these individuals”.

“The information we have is that about five criminals entered, surrendered the people inside this property, took them to a room, and started threatening them,” said the policeman. Check out the video below: