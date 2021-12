Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP).| Photo: Leopoldo Silva/Senate Agency

Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) asked this Friday (17) the president of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), Luiz Fux, that minister André Mendonça be considered suspect to analyze the request for an investigation against president Jair Bolsonaro ( PL) for alleged interference with the National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute (Iphan). He mentions that Mendonça maintains a “close relationship” with Bolsonaro. The information was released by Metropolis.

According to the senator, the bond would be enough for the minister to be considered partial to report the case. Mendonça took office as Supreme Minister this Thursday (16). A day later, he was drawn to be the reporter of a crime-report against the president presented by Randolfe, which asks for an investigation into the dismissals of the institute’s directors.

In the document, the senator points out that Mendonça was the Union’s attorney general at the time of the president’s alleged interference with IPHAN. if the suspicion is not recognized, Randolfe asks that the action be analyzed by the plenary or by the president of the Court.