Reinforcement against Ômicron is not yet necessary, says expert

Most vaccines do not have a significant response with two doses. However, when the booster dose is applied, the results change.

Initially, it was believed that booster doses did not have positive results in immunization against the variant of COVID-19, called Ômicron. However, with time for the development of detailed studies, it was discovered that booster doses may be able to neutralize the action of the virus.

The specialist in infectious diseases of the United States, Anthony Fauci, in an interview given last Wednesday (12/15) at the White House, spoke about the studies by Moderna, which showed results. He stated that, when evaluating the two doses, it was noticed that the neutralizing action was very low, but two weeks after the third dose of the vaccines, that is, the booster, the picture changed to an effective neutralizing position.

Two other pharmaceutical companies also carried out the tests and obtained similar results. THE BioNTech and Pfizer announced last week that the third dose was able to neutralize the Ômicron variant virus in laboratory tests.

Most vaccines do not have a significant response with two doses. However, when the booster dose is applied, the results change. So far, Johnson & Johnson alone has not yet presented a study on the efficacy tests of the vaccine against the variant. A third booster dose is able to further prepare the immune system to understand the variant and fight it.