remember the top 5 games on the console

Launched in Japan on December 17, 2011, PS Vita is completing ten years of its debut this Friday (17). To celebrate the occasion, the team from MyPlayStation prepared a list of the top five games on Sony’s portable console.

The PSP’s successor only officially arrived in Brazil on March 2, 2012. With two analog analogs similar to the DualShock, its 5″ screen has touch sensitivity. With internet connection via Wi-Fi and 3G, the video game has two cameras, built-in speakers and a motion recognition system.

The top 5 PS Vita games selected below are based on the Metacritic — portal with reviews from the specialized media. The score of each of the titles will determine its position in the list.

Top 5 PS Vita Games

Little Big Planet (grade: 88)

Sackboy is a very charismatic character on any of Sony’s consoles, so on PS Vita it would be no different. With online gameplay included, taking the fantastic world of this franchise anywhere is sure to have hours of fun.

Rayman Origins (grade: 88)

Another successful platformer to appear on our list is the adventure of Rayman and his friend Globox. The fight to free the Clearing of Dreams, the protagonist’s birthplace, won many fans and explains the high score by the specialized critics.

Spelunky (grade: 88)

Another platform game appearing on the list? That’s right. Spelunky offers a different experience with each new session with the map changes and the variety of monsters. It is possible to play cooperatively or compete with up to three friends.

Velocity 2x (rating: 90)

FuturLab’s shoot’em up features gameplay full of movement mixed with a little exploration. The beautifully put together puzzles are a pleasurable challenge to tackle, especially with the PS Vita controls, which are highly praised by gamers.

Persona 4 Golden (grade: 93)

Persona 4, released for PS2, received a slew of additional content in the Golden version — and it even became anime. Two additional characters, Marie (Persona 3) and Tohru Adachi have joined the cast. The result of the adventure could not have been different and he ended up with the gold medal in our list.