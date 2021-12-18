Renato Portaluppi’s daughter was harassed in Leblon

The daughter of Renato Portaluppi, Grêmio idol, was attacked while walking in Leblon. Carol Portaluppi reported on her social network the aggression she suffered.

Harassment! Daughter of Renato Gaúcho, Carol Portaluppi reports a case of harassment in Leblon: “I’ve never felt so powerless”

“I was walking down the street, in Leblon, in Rio de Janeiro, and a man came and said something to me that I couldn’t even pay attention to, and he stuck a bottle of water up my ass. And I was so nervous at the time that I had no reaction, I couldn’t keep walking. And so, the street was full. I’ve never felt this helpless in my life”, said Carol Portaluppi.

The young woman told how the crime happened and reported that the fact that no one spoke in her favor left her feeling bad. However, we have lived in a time of little empathy, rarely does anyone intervene against wrong attitudes.

“I really don’t feel like talking, guys. I’m just talking because I can see that there are a lot of people coming to talk to me, a lot of friends, here on Instagram. (…) It really shook me up a lot. I felt very attacked, very harassed”, concluded Carol Portaluppi.

Renato left Grêmio in 2021, however many fans still remember the coach and his daughter with great affection, after all, the coach is the club’s idol. Therefore, it is surprising to see that this type of thing still happens in Brazil.

Unfortunately it’s more common than most people realize. This report only gained great repercussion because it was from someone famous. However, thousands of cases like these must occur every day and nobody does anything to stop them. Only awareness can solve.

