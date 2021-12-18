Reporter is fired after 30 years at Globo and detonates everything: “Like a dog”

Globo sent away veteran journalist Ari Peixoto, after 30 years at the company. Worst of all, the channel took no notice of the reporter’s entire story there, and dumped him within minutes with no warning.

Thus, during an interview, the 65-year-old reporter vented and told how it all happened. In a conversation with Cidinha Livre, from Rádio Tupi, the reporter said that Globo had rudely fired him. In this way, Ari Peixoto remembered his career there.

“I was an international correspondent for Latin America, in Buenos Aires, I was a correspondent for the Middle East, in Jerusalem, I made history. I did the Arab Spring, in Egypt, I worked like a dog”, declared the journalist.

Still about Globo

However, because of the working time, the famous believed that the Platinum would have to act differently. “So, you glamorize this moment of departure. You think the guy will have the consideration, the respect to say there: ‘be prepared, you’re going to leave’”, explained the veteran. However, Globo had another attitude.

“So I arrived for work one fine day, the director called me and within five minutes I was fired. He arrived, asked me to sit down and said: ‘look, Ari. I have news to give you. The station is shutting you down,’” he commented. Platinada has been turning off a lot of people, especially the older ones. Regrettably, Ari Peixoto joined this macabre roster.

However, it wasn’t just him who was fired these days at Globo. This Friday (17), journalist Cleo Guimarães said that the station will not renew with Elizabeth Savalla, who is even on the air in a soap opera. The famous woman also gave an interview at the Encontro a few days ago.