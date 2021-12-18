Researchers find ‘significant amounts of water’ on Mars

Mars has its own version of the Grand Canyon (a natural fissure resulting from constant erosion in Arizona), and scientists have discovered that this dramatic feature is home to “significant amounts of water” after a probe by a probe circling the red planet , according to the European Space Agency (ESA). The findings were published in the journal icarus.

The ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO), launched in 2016 as a joint mission between the European Space Agency (ESA) and Roscosmos, detected water in Valles Marineris, Martian region. This canyon system is 10 times longer, five times deeper and 20 times wider than the Grand Canyon.

The water is located below the surface of the canyon system and was detected by the Fine Resolution Epithermic Neutron Detector (FREND). This instrument is capable of mapping hydrogen to nearly a meter below the ground of Mars.

Most of the water on the red planet is located in the polar regions and remains frozen.

Valles Marineris is south of the ‘equator line’ of Mars, where temperatures are usually not cold enough for water ice to continue.

The observations were collected by the probe between May 2018 and February 2021. Previously, other spacecraft had searched for water just below the surface of Mars and detected small amounts under the Martian dust.

“With the Trace Gas Orbiter we can look three feet below this dusty layer and see what’s really happening below the surface of Mars — and, crucially, locate ‘oases’ rich in water that could not be detected with other instruments,” study author Igor Mitrofanov, principal scientist for the FREND telescope, said in a statement.

“FREND revealed an area with an unusually large amount of hydrogen in the colossal Valles Marineris canyon system: assuming the hydrogen we see is bound to water molecules, up to 40% of the material near the surface in this region appears to be water.”

Just so you understand the size, this area is almost the size of Holland. It overlaps Candor Chaos, a network of valleys within the canyon system. The FREND instrument looks for neutrons to map the hydrogen content in Martian soil.

“We can deduce how much water is in the ground by looking at the neutrons it emits,” study co-author Alexey Malakhov, senior scientist at the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said in a statement.

This is because “neutrons are produced when highly energetic particles — known as ‘galactic cosmic rays’ — strike Mars; drier soils emit more neutrons compared to wetter regions,” he said in the same statement.

“We found a central part of Valles Marineris filled with water — much more water than we expected. This is very similar to the Earth’s permafrost regions, where ice from Water it persists permanently under dry soil because of the constant low temperatures.”

The instrument’s unique observation capabilities allowed the team to detect water that had previously remained hidden, Malakhov said. It can be ice water or water bound to minerals in the soil. But scientists believe the presence of ice is more likely because the minerals in this location contain little water.

There are warmer temperatures near the equator on Mars, so researchers believe there may be some special combination of conditions that allow water to remain [no local] and be replenished.

“This discovery is an incredible first step, but we need more observations to know for sure what kind of water we’re dealing with,” study co-author Håkan Svedhem, former scientist of the orbital project, said in a statement.

“The discovery demonstrates the unrivaled abilities of the TGO instruments in allowing us to ‘see’ below the surface of Mars — as well as revealing a large reservoir of shallow, easily exploitable water in this Martian region.”

Future missions to Mars will land at lower latitudes. This find in Valles Marineris highlights the appearance [do lugar] as something intriguing for potential human exploration for years to come, especially as this water would be much more accessible than other previously discovered groundwater sources.

This map shows the highest concentrations of water in blue and purple as detected by the probe. / Reproduction / ESA “Knowing more about how and where water exists on the planet today is essential to understanding what happened to the planet’s once abundant water and helps us in our search for habitable environments, possible signs of past life and organic materials from the early days on Mars,” said Colin Wilson, project scientist for ESA’s ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter, in a statement.

In 2022, the european rover Rosalind Franklin and the Russian surface platform Kazachok will be launched and are expected to land on Mars in 2023.

The rover will drill below the surface of Mars in search of organic material in hopes of revealing whether Mars ever hosted life. The rover will explore Oxia Planum, a site of ancient exposed clay-rich rocks that have already been exposed to water.

This content was originally created in English. original version