Residential and vehicle gas becomes 40% more expensive from January 1st

The approximately 110,000 consumers of piped gas in the state will have to budget for an increase of up to 40% in the price of the input, starting next month. At least so far, this is the reality, as Petrobras changed the way it calculates the price of the gas molecule, justifying the readjustment.

In Espírito Santo, 68,721 ES Gás customers receive piped gas, including residential customers, industries, merchants and gas stations that sell natural gas for vehicles (CNG).

And according to the State Traffic Department (Detran-ES), 41,816 vehicles are registered to use CNG as fuel. All will be directly affected by the increase announced by Petrobras.

The contract between ES Gás and Petrobras expires on the 31st. The oil company even said that the new contracts with the distributors would have a fourfold increase in the value of the input, but, after negotiations, it offered a 50% increase. This is the increase for distributors. For the final consumer, the readjustment would be between 35% and 40% in practice.

As Petrobras still controls the gas pipelines, it is the only option for a gas supplier to the State. Other companies, for logistical reasons, could only ship the gas in mid-2022.

The Brazilian Association of Pipeline Gas Distribution Companies (Abegás) confirmed this week that negotiations with Petrobras are closed, and that from January onwards, the readjustment will take effect.

Abegás stated that, without options, distributors “will be obliged to sign contracts on these bases, preventing consumers from having their supply harmed.”

For experts, the consumer has nowhere to run, as bottled gas is also increasingly expensive.

“The cylinder is also expensive. The increase in gas, piped or not, has a big impact on the consumer’s pocket. Everyone needs it to survive”, said economist Mário Vasconcelos.

In the case of Natural Gas for Vehicles, despite the increase, the expectation is that it will remain advantageous. “Today, the CNG economy is 60% compared to gasoline. With the readjustment, the advantage will still be 40%”, estimated Deoclides Oliveira, owner of a gas station.

Matheus da Silva Santos intends to abandon the apps if the gas price increases further



Photo: Tiago Melo/AT



Want to work as a bus driver

Driver Matheus da Silva Santos, 25, plans to abandon the applications if the price of gas increases further.

“The car is no longer worth driving. Fuels are getting more expensive, and apps aren’t increasing pass-through to the driver. Races with a minimum value are priced very low for the distance covered, which also ends up harming the passenger, who cannot find a car”, he pointed out.

Next year, if the 40% increase in CNG materializes, Matheus plans to get a new license.

“The idea is to get my license in category D and become a bus driver”, he added.

Hope to reverse increase

The Brazilian Association of Pipeline Gas Distribution Companies (Abegás) has already filed a representation on the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), a federal government agency responsible for overseeing market competition, as it considers Petrobras’ “abuse of economic power”.

ES Gás also filed a representation, a measure that is being replicated by the State Attorney General.

The objective is to make Petrobras use the current way to calculate the value of the gas molecule, maintaining the contractual values ​​that are in force, until there is free competition with other companies, that is, until they are also able to send the gas here through pipelines. These distribution channels are also monopolized by the oil company.

If it doesn’t have results, PGE plans to file a lawsuit against Petrobras to ensure that this abusive increase does not happen.

The Federation of State Industries (Findes) declared that it supports the measures taken by ES Gás and the State government.

“The increase in costs may put in check the resumption of economic growth, the attraction of companies to the State, the expansion of industrial plants, the generation of jobs and the encouragement of the use of an energy source that reduces the emission of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and offers less environmental impact”, warned the Federation in a statement.

Roberto Augusto dos Santos is an application driver and is concerned about new CNG price adjustments



Photo: Tiago Melo/AT



more time working

Roberto Augusto dos Santos, 42, is an application driver and is concerned about new adjustments in the price of CNG.

“I’ve been using the gas kit for three years, and it helped a lot. I run all day, refuel more than once a week, and it’s still worth it, despite the increases we’ve had this year. But inflation is there, the cost of living is increasingly expensive. If the fuel increases even more, I will need to spend more time working.”

Forecast for closing workshops and layoffs

Workshops and converters responsible for installing and maintaining the gas kit in vehicles forecast losses with a 40% readjustment in the price of fuel for the consumer.

“The driver does the math to see if the expense of an average of R$ 3,800 to install the kit is worth it. If it’s not making up for it, he’ll hardly install it, he’ll prefer to run on regular fuel”, said Diego Receputi, president of the Union of the State Vehicle and Accessories Repair Industry (Sindirepa).

He said that there is a risk of downsizing vehicles in workshops.

“If people run less on the gas, there will be less maintenance, fewer defects. With repeated increases in the price of gasoline this year and last year, many people have converted the car, and some repair shops have even expanded their activities. Now, some may close or lay off,” he added.

Food will also get more expensive

If the price of natural gas goes up, food also tends to get more expensive.

“Several foods that have gas in the production process will have full or partial transfers. In addition, as Brazil returned to exporting meat to China, the domestic market could be short of supplies, resulting in a price increase”, recalled economist Ricardo Paixão.

For restaurant owners, the price of the meal will also increase, due to the readjustment in gas, according to economist Mário Vasconcelos.

“Any increase has a bad impact on the economy and weighs on inflation. The price of chicken should also go up with the holiday season.”