Result of Quina 5733 of Friday, today (12/17/2021)

The result of Quina contest 5733 will be announced this Friday, December 17, from 8:00 pm (Brasilia time). The prize is accumulated at R$ 3.2 million and to win it is necessary to match the five dozen.

Result of Quina 5733

The numbers drawn in today’s Quina results were: 04-12-24-30-56.

How do you win prizes at Quina?

All players need to match two, three, four or five tens of the result of Quina contest 5733 in order to win a prize. The R$3.2 million prize goes to the main band, but if there is more than one winner, Caixa divides the amount equally between the parties.

No band of the modality pays a fixed amount to the winners, as Caixa distributes a part of the amount collected in the draw to all bands.

The probability of a player getting the result of Quina contest 5733 right is one in more than 24 million with the simple bet of five numbers. The chance of winning the jackpot playing with 15 numbers is one in around eight million, according to Caixa.

Does Quina’s award accumulate? If you don’t have the correct result for today’s Quina 5733 in any band, the prize accumulates for the next contest, in the first prize band.

Last numbers drawn in Quina’s result

Results of Quina contest 5732 of Thursday (12/16/21): 34-51-56-65-71

Result of Quina 5731 on Wednesday (12/15/21): 29-45-56-60-77

Results of Quina 5730 on Tuesday (12/21/21): 13-56-59-61-63

Results of Quina 5729 on Monday (13/12/2021): 32-38-42-44-46

Results of Quina contest 5728 on Saturday (11/12/21): 30-43-54-76-77

