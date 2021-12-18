Rico decides to walk away from his former ally: “Approached out of interest!”

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 29 seconds ago Entertainment Comments Off on Rico decides to walk away from his former ally: “Approached out of interest!” 0 Views

With R$ 1.5 million more in his pocket, Rico Melquiades is the highlight of the Hora do Faro recordings, this Friday (12/17). On stage, the champion of A Fazenda 13 revealed that he was very disappointed with his fellow countrywoman, Marina Ferrari. “She only approached me out of interest,” he snapped.

Rico revealed that he was surprised by some statements made by the influencer during the confinement: “I was very disappointed with Marina. I thought I would stay close to her.”

Rich Melquiades in The Farm 13Rich Melquiades in The Farm 13

Rico is the champion of The Farm 13reproduction

the rich farm melquiades solange gomesthe rich farm melquiades solange gomes

He screwed with Solange GomesPlay/Twitter

Dayane Mello and Rico Melquiades in A FazendaDayane Mello and Rico Melquiades in A Fazenda

Dayane and Rico: went from inseparable friends to deadly enemiesreproduction

Rico x Dynho-a farm

In reality, he was the king of bullshit

Rich Melquiades and MC GuiRich Melquiades and MC Gui

Rico and MC Gui screwed up over condensed milkPlay/PlayPlus

Marina Ferrari in The FarmMarina Ferrari in The Farm

Marina Ferrari, however, was welcomed by the champion as an ally reproduction

0

The winner of RecordTV’s rural reality show turned the night up on events. And he announced his decision to leave Marina firmly: “I don’t want her near!” Marina, who is also participating in the recording, was paralyzed.

Throughout the season, the two fell apart at times. But Rico reconnected with Marina and considered her an ally in the game. The Alagoas, however, criticized the pawn, from behind, on some occasions.

Hora do Faro with all the participants of the rural reality show goes on air this Sunday (12/19), at 15:15.

To stay up-to-date on the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Bandits assault Mouse’s house in São Paulo: ‘They put a gun to his head’ | Television

Mouse talks about eliminating PT deputy with machine gun – Reproduction Mouse talks about eliminating …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved