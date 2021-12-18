Rico decides to walk away from his former ally: “Approached out of interest!”

With R$ 1.5 million more in his pocket, Rico Melquiades is the highlight of the Hora do Faro recordings, this Friday (12/17). On stage, the champion of A Fazenda 13 revealed that he was very disappointed with his fellow countrywoman, Marina Ferrari. “She only approached me out of interest,” he snapped.

Rico revealed that he was surprised by some statements made by the influencer during the confinement: “I was very disappointed with Marina. I thought I would stay close to her.”

The winner of RecordTV’s rural reality show turned the night up on events. And he announced his decision to leave Marina firmly: “I don’t want her near!” Marina, who is also participating in the recording, was paralyzed.

Throughout the season, the two fell apart at times. But Rico reconnected with Marina and considered her an ally in the game. The Alagoas, however, criticized the pawn, from behind, on some occasions.

Hora do Faro with all the participants of the rural reality show goes on air this Sunday (12/19), at 15:15.

