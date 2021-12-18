Rico loses track and grabs Rodrigo Faro in the recording of A Fazenda 13 · TV News

Winner of A Fazenda 13, Rico Melquiades freaked out when he met Rodrigo Faro in the recording of the reality special on Record this Friday (17th). Excited, the Alagoas threw the presenter on the ground and jumped on top of him. Faro, in turn, couldn’t dodge and started laughing at the situation.

The moment was shared by Mileide Mihaile on Instagram Stories. “Help,” said the influencer, laughing. “He jumped on me, knocked me to the ground,” said Faro.

“Equal to [Adriane] Galisteus did to Faustão,” explained Rico. “Much worse than Galisteus did to Faustão. You knocked me down and mounted on top of me,” replied the communicator, referring to the fall of the former Globo contract after the presenter grabbed him live on Domingão, in 2017.

While confined at the headquarters of A Fazenda 13, Rico commented on the presenter several times. During the recording of the painting A Fazenda – Última Chance, Melquiades said that he would like to talk to Faro. “I was thinking of working with you.”

Mileide, who participated in the recording as the week’s out, added: “He wants a job.” “Ouch [no programa], of a reporter or assistant of yours, we can see”, reinforced the pawn.

Faro questioned the confined: “Stage assistant?”. “That’s for me to show up, understand?”, said the ex-On Vacation with the Ex. The request amused the participants, and Faro called one of his assistants.

“Just to understand, you want to take her place, is that it?”, asked Faro beside his stagemate. “I can work with her, really,” said Melquiades. “Look, for a talent like you, there will always be a job opening”, praised the presenter. “I want it there! Oh, delicious!”, celebrated the pawn.

champion of the season

Rico Melquiades won A Fazenda 13 with 77.47% of the public vote. Over the past three months, the champion adopted the catchphrase “calada wins”, but had to betray his own mantra to be able to take home the R$1.5 million prize.

In the popular vote, Arcrebiano de Araújo, known as Bil, won 18.8% of the viewers’ preference and won silver and a brand new car — a victory, especially after his failed passages at BBB21 and No Limite 5. Solange Gomes stayed in third place, with 3.7%, and received a speech from Galisteu about how Brazil has not forgotten or left it in the past.

Plant of the season, Marina Ferrari was the least voted and ended up off the podium with only 2.7% in the first round of voting — which was frozen for the elimination of the worker and only resumed after her departure.

