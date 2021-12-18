Rico Melquiades grabs Rodrigo Faro and knocks the presenter to the ground

At Hora do Faro, this Friday (12/17), Rico Melquiades participated in the last dynamic with all the pedestrians of A Fazenda 13 and ended up yielding another great moment to his followers. The pawn knocked the presenter off the ground!

The funny moment happened right at the beginning of the recordings. Rico, upon entering the Record TV studio, ran to grab Rodrigo Faro and when he hugged him, he ended up knocking the presenter to the ground. “My Pix is ​​missing,” the A Fazenda 13 champion told him.

Hora do Faro with Rico Melquiades, Solange Gomes, Bil Araújo and Marina Ferrari will air this Sunday (12/19), at 15:15.

