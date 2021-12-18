Rico Melquiades reveals disappointment with Aline and Marina at Hora do Faro – Hora do Faro – R7 A Fazenda 13

This Sunday (19), the Faro time receives Rico Melquiades, the great winner of The Farm 13, who promises to tell everything Brazil wants to know about his bombastic passage in the rural reality show. “I didn’t victimize myself. I went head to head with the crowd. I was a good guy and I was a villain”, confesses the comedian and influencer from Alagoas to presenter Rodrigo Faro.

Rico joins the season’s former pawns for the Last Chance Trophy, an event that has become a tradition in the Faro time. The categories are: “Grade 10” Student, Best Bullshit, Silent Doesn’t Win, Season’s Gossip, Best Animal Therapist, Best Movie, Farm Chameleon, Not Couple, Best Soap of the Season, Perfect Nickname, Best Thorn or Embarrassment and Barraqueiro da Season are the award categories. Each has three finalists.

Voting takes place on stage and journalists Chico Barney, Leo Dias, Keila Jimenez and the influencer Lucas Maciel, presenter of the Decompression Cabinet, who were responsible for all the polls for the season A Fazenda – Last Chance, make up the team that chooses the winner.

Marina Ferrari took the “Grade 10” Student Award for learning in The farm, among other things, using a broom. In the Best Bullshit category, the confusions between: Solange Gomes and Erasmo Viana; Rico, Dynho Alves and Victor Pecoraro – who became known as the “coffee bullshit”; and Rico and Dayane Mello are the competitors. The public discovers all the finalists and champions this Sunday.

In addition to delivering the trophies, the ex-peons take the opportunity to wash their dirty clothes and open their hearts to all the controversies. Rico confronts Dayane about the torn jacket case, Solange makes fun of Valentina Francavilla, and the “unmarried” Dynho, Sthe Matos, Aline Mineiro and MC Gui comment on how they are coping with their new relationship status. “It was frilled”, delivers Aline.

When asked by Lucas Maciel about his friendships in the game, Rico reveals: “I was disappointed with Aline. I was very disappointed”. And continues: “Marina was another person who disappointed me a lot out here. I thought we were going to be together in Maceió. I won’t forget the things I learned.”

Pedestrians also face the dreaded “Truth Machine”, in which an expert analyzes the sincerity with which they answer incisive questions.

THE Faro time is presented by Rodrigo Faro and airs on Sundays, from 3:15 pm.