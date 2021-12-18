Rico says in ecstasy with victory in The Farm 13: “I didn’t sleep, I was floating” – The Farm 13

big winner of The Farm 13, Rico Melquiades recalled his trajectory and commented on the main controversies of the reality on Live dos Finalistas this Friday (17), under the command of Lidi Lisboa and Lucas Selfie, which was broadcast by R7.com, TikTok and social networks of the program and the Record TV.

Right at the start of the chat, presenters praised Rico’s game reading, citing both the comedian’s attitude towards Lampião do Poder and his comments about the other participants.

Rico revealed about his vision: “It was a very clear thing for me. This thing about Sthefane and Dynho, MC Gui, Aline… I could see everything around me. it was wrong, because the people I was bullshitting, when they went to Roça, they came back. In my head, I thought: I’m not 100% sure. But I couldn’t change my view of them.”

Repentance

Rico said the discussion with Mileide is his biggest regret: “It was a person I had the wrong view. I judged Mileide without knowing. After about four weeks, I started to see that she was not what I thought and I started to get closer. She’s not a person like me, who likes to let off steam, but she’s fair.”

The famous coffee bullshit was also mentioned by the participant: “I was going to hide it at first. When Erika left, I was so angry that people started making fun of me. I said, I’m right here, I’m going to get the madman .But at that point, I was going to maintain my posture of hiding the coffee.”

Frictions with Dayane

Rico also talked about Dayane’s torn jacket. Asked about his reaction, he explained the reason for not being angry with the model’s attitude: “I thought the jacket didn’t have that repercussion. Look, if Aline had told me about the jacket on the day of the act, I would have freaked out, but when they told me, three days later, and Aline had returned from Roça… I was so happy that the jacket was too small for me.”

Lidi joked: “Nobody expected it. It was the best reaction.”

The comedian also analyzed the friendship with Dayane: “I liked Day, I wanted to play together with Day, Aline and Valentina. But I started to see several things about Day that I didn’t think were cool. It wasn’t a player, it was of a bad person. Until then, I used to say: ‘I’m not even judging your game, I’m judging your heart. You’re a bad person.’ There are people who play bad and there are bad people.”

“The lines she had about body, in relation to hair, some things like that I said: my God, it’s bizarre. I’m not going to be close. So, I started to walk away from her. The more I walked away, the more things I started to see her. That’s when I started to revolt against her and she started to revolt against me. The kick-off for revolt was mine,” said Rico.

Friendship with Aline

Rico analyzed their friendships at headquarters: “The only people I want to have contact with is Erika and Mileide.”

He also spoke about Aline’s lack of positioning in the game: “I know she has a good heart, but she was too scared to go to the country. She loved everyone, but there’s no way you can love 21 people in one house that you know everyone wants R$ 1.5 million inside. She said I love you to everyone. She never woke up in a bad mood. We Brazilians wake up in a bad mood, we have debt to pay… The human being gets stressed”.

Regarding the pressure of confinement, Rico said that he considered leaving the program: “In my mind, people outside are already calling me crazy, freaked out. The first Roça I go to, I’ll leave hated. I started to say, I’m going to give up. . It was the day Erika left.”

separation of couples

“I know there is friendship between a man and a woman, but it depends on the level of friendship. They crossed a lot of limits. What I saw was already very out of the ordinary”, analyzed Rico about Sthefane and Dynho. The comedian said that he also talked to Aline and questioned the girl about her relationship with MC Gui.

After the comments, Rico celebrated when he learned that MC Mirella was rooting for him to win the reality show. The comedian said that he had a dream that the funkeira entered the headquarters and did not want to talk to Dynho and Sthefane: “I even told Mileide”.

About the big win, Rico said he is ecstatic with the end of the ‘cancellation’ and for being liked by the public: “Yesterday, I didn’t sleep, I was floating. The other program only showed one side of me. So, people saw everything. It was very good for me”.

