Rico takes home A Fazenda’s chest with products from sponsors

Rico insisted on filling his A Fazenda chest with products from his sponsors, as well as other things that were available to pedestrians

– Continue after Advertising –

Would you bring home freebies if you joined a reality show? Because Rico Melquiades insisted on filling his luggage trunk with various products from the program. Among them, mouthwash, shampoo, conditioner, styling cream, skin moisturizers and more.

Even intimate soap for washing panties, Rico made sure to put it in the middle of his stuff. The intention is to distribute to your family and friends. In addition to all these products, the winner of A Fazenda also put on the aluminum foil microphone he made during the confinement.

Thus, the comedian promised to give away the memory to one of his followers on social networks. At the story Next, Rico also showed off his jacket which was “stabbed” by Dayane Mello: “I told you it was a canine snake”.

By the way, the two met at the recording of “A Hora do Faro”, which will air next Sunday. During the recording, Day made a point of saying that Rico did a lot worse than ripping a jacket.

“You’ve done a lot worse than destroying a jacket. You destroyed people’s psychology”– shot the model.

– Continue after Advertising –

According to Leo Dias, despite the exchange of barbs, harmony reigned among the participants. Finally, Rico Melquiades even got a new jacket from Rodrigo Faro.

– Continue after Advertising –

What will Rico Melquiades do after becoming rich?

– Continue after Advertising –

After complying with the protocols of A Fazenda, which are: live in the Decompression Cabin, take photos, give interviews and everything else, Rico ended up in Adriane Galisteu’s dressing room.

The winner of A Fazenda realized that he had won a loyal fan: Vittorio Iodice, son of Adriane Galisteu. The 11-year-old boy even created a name for Rico Melquiades’ fans: “Richotics”.

Still in Adriane Galisteu’s dressing room, Rico exchanged treats with the presenter. While the comedian gave a blonde outfit of his own, the Record TV contractor presented Rico with a dress of hers.

Also in Galisteu’s dressing room, the presenter questioned what the winner of A Fazenda 13 will do with the prize money.

You might like it too!

– Continue after Advertising –

“I really want to help my family”- said the former pawn. Afterwards, Adriane congratulated Rico for his plans and said it was the best way for him to “spend” the money. However, Adriane Galisteu instructed Rico to save some of the money to travel, which is very good. Rico then replied:

“I’m going to travel a lot, I’m going to work a lot! I don’t even want to spend my R$1.5 million”.

“Very afraid to go to the countryside”

While still on stage, after winning the award, Rico Melquiades participated in the “Decompression Cabin”, alongside the other finalists. Interviewed by Lucas Selfie and Lidi Lisboa, the winner of A Fazenda said he thought about giving up on the reality show.

“It didn’t cross my mind, I was too scared to go to the fields. when i pulled tati [Quebra Barraco] for the first time [para a berlinda], I had seen on the gossip pages, before I came in, that she was the favorite, I said, ‘What the fuck did I do?’ But it didn’t cross my mind, even more [vencer] with 77.47%” – Fired the comedian.

In the same way, Rico also thought that other people would go to the final like Aline Mineiro, Tiago Piquilo and Mileide Mihaile. “I’m really surprised.”

While still on stage, the winner of A Fazenda 13 revealed that he had considered giving up, as soon as Erika Schneider was eliminated.

“The worst moment was when Erika left, I felt very lonely, I thought about ringing the bell”– revealed Rico Melquiades.

Finally, Rico will still have commitments with Record TV and should record special programs for A Hora do Faro, Hoje em Dia among other attractions.

See the announcement of Rico Melquiades’ victory in A Fazenda 13: