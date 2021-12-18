Rival do Grêmio seeks partner to hire Diego Souza

Diego Souza is free in the market and can reinforce a Grêmio rival in the Serie B dispute. The striker, who had already been sought out by Vasco da Gama, now had his name linked to Sport Recife. The information comes from journalist Pedro Maranhão, from Eu Pratico Sport.

Did lack of fans harm Grêmio? we analyze the numbers

They asked for the removal of the president of the Grêmio!

The side that is returning to Grêmio was the highlight of the Brasileirão, according to the website

Journalist says it’s crazy for São Paulo to hire Douglas Costa

According to him, the company LP Saúde can help the Pernambuco club pay the salaries of Diego Souza, who earned more than R$500,000 at Grêmio, but delivered 52 goals in two seasons. Certainly, I would earn less than that to play for Lion of the Island.

Grêmio denies being responsible for Corinthians’ relegation in 2007

Sport would have already talked to the player and offered a contract. The conversations are in the initial stages, talking about the term of validity of the bond and what would be his salary to defend the red and black in the Northeast.

The center forward defended Sport for the first time in 2014 and played well, staying there until 2015. Then, he played for a short time at Fluminense and returned to Pernambuco, where he practically became an idol and stayed until 2018, when he made his move to São Paulo .

Diego Souza in Grêmio rival

Sport will be Grêmio’s rivals in the 2022 Series B dispute. Leão da Ilha finished the competition in the 19th position and returned to the second. In fact, in 2021 they won both duels against the tricolor from Porto Alegre.

Sport has financial problems and lived with delayed wages throughout the year, which had already happened last season. Therefore, in order for them to hire Diego Souza for the third time, they would need the support of a businessman.

Anyway, did you like the news?

So, subscribe to YouTube and follow us on our social networks like the TikTok, twitter, The Instagram it’s the Facebook. So you can follow all the News about our Tricolor Immortal.

Image: Gazeta Press