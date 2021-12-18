RJ: Sexologist pastor arrested suspected of raping believers during hypnosis

Sergio Amaral Brito, president of the Central Assembly of God in Jardim Primavera, Duque de Caxias, was arrested on suspicion of rape of a vulnerable person. According to information from UOL, he was denounced to the police by at least four women for abuses that would be committed during psychoanalysis consultations.

Investigations began on December 1st, when one of the victims decided to go to the police and report the abuse they had suffered. Attending the Assembly of God in Jardim Primavera, the woman said that she was convinced by the pastor to do some sessions in the office where he works, Nova Clinamp, located in the Center of Piabeta. She reported that, after undergoing hypnosis, she was sexually abused.

After reporting the violence at home, the victim, accompanied by her parents, met with the pastor at the church. She says he apologized, said he was sorry, and asked them to pray for him.

Pastor Sergio Brito was arrested inside the house, where he lives with his wife, and showed no resistance. The civil police has already carried out a search and seizure warrant at the property, where cell phones and the computer were collected for inspection. Accompanied by his lawyer, he did not want to make any kind of statement.

