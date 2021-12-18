Rocha: Palmeiras de Leila aligns speech with Abel Ferreira’s philosophy – 12/18/2021

Leila Pereira marked the beginning of her term, now as president of Palmeiras, in addition to being the main sponsor of Crefisa, with a speech of communion with the fans. Not only the maintenance of support for organized companies, with the promise, which is difficult to fulfill, of making ticket prices at Allianz Parque and licensed products more accessible, especially the official shirt.
Regarding the cast, the clear proposal is to reduce the average age of the cast and increase the “health” for the heavy season to come, including the Club World Cup and the South American Cup. It is no coincidence that Jaílson and Felipe Melo were laid off, in addition to the inevitable departure of Luiz Adriano.
Marcelo Lomba, aged 34, follows the philosophy of having a more experienced goalkeeper to accompany Weverton and the youngsters coming from the base. But the tendency is to be the only one in this age group. Atuesta qualifies the midfield and Rafael Navarro is an interesting replacement for the center forward that the club is aiming for and could be Yuri Alberto, despite Zenit’s interest.
Yuri fits perfectly into Abel’s proposal: mobile, fast attacker who attacks the spaces behind the opposing defenses like few others. In other words, it would have a Ron, but much more efficient in submissions. It would be or will be a clear shot.
And the main thing: without a big star. To maintain the bases of the Portuguese coach’s speech: “the most important thing is the collective, no one is above the club”. Dudu, who returned as a great idol, took a while to understand that he would have to sacrifice himself without the ball for the team. With the achievement of Libertadores, it is more than integrated into the game philosophy.
The homogeneous cast, without a big star that draws the spotlight, also facilitates a very comfortable media positioning since 2015: Palmeiras is one of the wealthiest clubs in the country, but likes to be treated like an “ugly duckling” or a “zebra”. With Abel it also works to maintain the motto “against everything and everyone”. Uniting the team and the “supporters”.
So you are not pressured by the fans to try to win every competition. The fanfare in setbacks, some even vexing, is less. There is a convenient false premise that the squad is not as good as Flamengo and Atlético Mineiro, the other two with great investment capacity. With this, Abel can practice the reactive game of his choice without guilt. Just as you can vary parts and schemes without worrying about offending any athlete.
Not by chance, in 2017, the year in which Palmeiras was the owner of all the spotlights and called by some the “Real Madrid of the Americas”, the reinforced cast did not win titles and saw rival Corinthians, with a much more modest cast and led by Fabio Carille, to be the team of the season alongside the Grêmio de Renato Gaúcho. And in 2019, sporting the Brazilian title under Felipão’s command, and treated as the all-time favorite before the break for the Copa América by his slack lead, he also ended up empty-handed.
Since then, the “formula” has worked and the Libertadores bi-championship now seals any action taken by Abel, who gained a messianic aura. Even though their strategies in decisive games have worked in the results much more due to eventualities, such as the (correct) decisions of the VAR against River Plate at Allianz Parque, the penalty lost by Hulk and the grotesque failure of Andreas Pereira. In Brazil, whoever wins is 100% right.
That’s why the new president will do everything to make Abel feel even more comfortable and “at home”, despite the felt absence of his family. The Portuguese, with a contract until December 2022, is for the World Cup and, at least, until the end of the season in Europe. Then it will depend on several factors. Palmeiras works so that there are plenty of reasons for one of the greatest coaches in the club’s history to stay for much longer.