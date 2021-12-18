Rocha: Palmeiras de Leila aligns speech with Abel Ferreira’s philosophy – 12/18/2021

Leila Pereira marked the beginning of her term, now as president of Palmeiras, in addition to being the main sponsor of Crefisa, with a speech of communion with the fans. Not only the maintenance of support for organized companies, with the promise, which is difficult to fulfill, of making ticket prices at Allianz Parque and licensed products more accessible, especially the official shirt.

Regarding the cast, the clear proposal is to reduce the average age of the cast and increase the “health” for the heavy season to come, including the Club World Cup and the South American Cup. It is no coincidence that Jaílson and Felipe Melo were laid off, in addition to the inevitable departure of Luiz Adriano.

Marcelo Lomba, aged 34, follows the philosophy of having a more experienced goalkeeper to accompany Weverton and the youngsters coming from the base. But the tendency is to be the only one in this age group. Atuesta qualifies the midfield and Rafael Navarro is an interesting replacement for the center forward that the club is aiming for and could be Yuri Alberto, despite Zenit’s interest.

Yuri fits perfectly into Abel’s proposal: mobile, fast attacker who attacks the spaces behind the opposing defenses like few others. In other words, it would have a Ron, but much more efficient in submissions. It would be or will be a clear shot.