Rock in Rio: Fans create petition for Avril Lavigne to play on World Stage

Thursday night (16) Avril Lavigne was announced as one of the attractions at Rock in Rio 2022. This would be a great reason to celebrate if it weren’t for one detail: she will sing on Stage Sunset, which is secondary to Stage World. It’s true that many great artists sing on the sunset, but even so fans think she deserved more.

In order to try to change the situation, a petition was opened for the Rock in Rio production to make this change – for her to leave Sunset and go to the World Stage.

The petition is online and hundreds of signatures have already been collected. “Absurd an artist with so many careers on the sunset stage! She marked a generation and was mega expected at the event. We want Avril on the world stage now“, says the description of the page.

Fans defend Avril Lavigne on World Stage

The reasons for this change to be made are many and fans are keen to expose.

“I don’t even have to go very far to argue that Avril Lavigne is worthy of the world stage. Just compare the likes and shares of the ad on Twitter. While she had more than 10,000 likes, Green Day didn’t even make it to 2000. She is an icon that deserves to be given due value.“, said Rafael Prevot, a longtime fan.

Along with Avril, were announced green Day, Avril Lavigne, fall out Boy, Billy Idol and Initial Capital for the night of September 9th.

“I think there is a lack of respect with the fans and especially with the artist, who has a 20-year career and has sold more than 30 million albums. She has always been one of the most requested in all official Rock in Rio polls for years.“he continued.

So, do you guys agree too? To help in this cause, just help with the petition.

Avril Lavigne revived a pop/punk trend in the early 2000s, inspiring many more artists to follow. Among his best known songs are “Complicated“, “Sk8er Ox“, “i’m with you“, “my happy ending“, “girl friend” and “what the hell“.