Rodrigo Faro says he carries a ‘curse’ | Column Fabia Oliveira

Attention famous! Don’t invite Rodrigo Faro to be one of the groomsmen. The presenter assumed he’s been walking around with an observation he’s been making lately and already believes he carries a ‘curse’: several unions that he sponsored among celebrities ended badly and suddenly.

During the recording of the special program for ‘Hora do Faro’, which airs this Sunday (19) with all former participants of ‘A Fazenda 13’, the presenter commented with Dynho Alves about the possibility of not having been so lucky for he and his ex-wife, MC Mirella.

“I was Latino’s godfather and the marriage ended in a month. Now, I was your best man and that happened”, said Faro, who sponsored Latino’s marriage to former Miss Rayanne Morais.

The dancer immediately replied: “Yeah. I think it is çcomplicated for you. It’s not getting lucky”, replied Dynho, still super embarrassed with the repercussions of the end of their relationship. Mirella filed for divorce while he was still inside RecordTV’s rural reality show. The separation came because of the constant scenes with affection exchanges between Dynho and Sthe Matos at the headquarters of Itapecerica da Serra.