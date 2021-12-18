Ronaldo Fenômeno announces purchase of Cruzeiro | cruise

Cruzeiro will be purchased by former striker Ronaldo Nazário. In an announcement, this Saturday, the former player of the club confirmed the agreement with the president of Raposa, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues. The agreement was closed in São Paulo and celebrated by the now “owner” of the club from Minas Gerais.

– Too happy to have completed this operation. Saying that I have a lot to give back to Cruzeiro, taking Cruzeiro where it deserves to be. We have a lot of work ahead of us. I ask the fans to reconnect to the club, go to the stadium, because we’re going to need a lot of strength and unity. We have a lot of work and ambition to make Cruzeio again. We have nothing to celebrate yet, but we have a lot of ambition – said Ronaldo.

More Cruise News

The Cruise will announce more details this Saturday. Ronaldo Fenômeno will be the majority shareholder of Cruzeiro SAF, created two weeks ago by the club. This Friday, the purchase by the former attacker was made possible by a decision made at a meeting by Fox.

The former player may own up to 90% of the shares of Cruzeiro SAF, since the new text of the Cruzeiro statute provides that the club must keep at least 10% of the shares of the club-company.

Ronaldo, 45, currently also owns Valladolid, a club in the Second Division of Spain. In 2018, it acquired 51% of the shares for 30 million euros.

2 of 4 Ronaldo toasts Cruzeiro president about buying the club — Photo: Reproduction/ Instagram Ronaldo toasts Cruzeiro’s president about buying the club — Photo: Reproduction/ Instagram

According to the director of XP Investimento, Pedro Mesquita, who conducted the operation, details still need to be worked out to complete the operation.

– Football in Brazil has to change the way it is managed. You still have a lot of things to do to complete the operation. He has a big debt from Cruzeiro. We have all the procedures, renegotiations to be done. But it is the beginning of a new trajectory.

– A project that will take Cruzeiro to another level

The first announcement was made by the director of XP Investimentos, Pedro Mesquita. In a Twitter post, he confirmed the purchase. The Minas Gerais club confirmed the negotiation.

– Attention football world! A great son to the house makes it! Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima the “phenomenon” has just signed an agreement to buy @Cruzeiro – wrote Pedro Mesquita.

3 of 4 Ronaldo when he was wearing the Cruzeiro shirt, at age 16 — Photo: Arquivo/Cruzeiro Ronaldo when he wore the Cruzeiro shirt, at age 16 — Photo: Arquivo/Cruzeiro

President Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, during the live, commented on the deal made with the former player:

– The club that revealed Ronaldo to the world, now Ronaldo is opening the doors to the world again. A job very well done and sewn for a while. Already known as president, now majority shareholder of Cruzeiro SAF.

Ronaldo as a player on Cruzeiro

Ronaldo played for Cruzeiro between the second half of 1993 and the first half of 1994. He played 58 games and 56 goals, making him the 35th highest scorer in the club’s history.

A Phenomenon is born: series about Ronaldo in Cruzeiro tells his first steps in Belo Horizonte

For Cruzeiro, the player was top scorer in the Libertadores Champions Super Cup, in the 1994 Minas Gerais Championship and was also called to join the Brazilian team in the 1994 world title campaign. He was also world champion in 2002. Ronaldo was chosen as best player around the world three times: 1997, 1998 and 2002.

The sale of Cruzeiro to PSV took place in August 1994. At the time, the deal was around 6 million dollars. Ronaldo still received another 2 million dollars for the negotiation.