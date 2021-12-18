Ronaldo Fenômeno signs agreement to purchase Cruzeiro, reveals partner at XP – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Reproduction



Pedro Mesquita, partner at XP Investimentos, revealed this Saturday (18th) that former player Ronaldo Fenômeno signed an agreement to buy Cruzeiro. The announcement is made the day after the approval of a larger transfer of the shares of Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF).

Attention football world!

A great son to the house makes it!

Ronaldo Luís Nazario de Lima the “phenomenon” has just signed an agreement to purchase the @Cruise! — Pedro Mesquita (@pedromesquitaxp) December 18, 2021

Revealed by Cruzeiro, Ronaldo is a top hat, but he also has other businesses. In addition to being president and majority partner of Real Valladolid, Spain’s first division club, the former player also owns the sports marketing agency Octagon Brasil and one of the partners of the CNB e-Sports Club, linked to e-sports.

And in an exclusive interview with Itatiaia Radio, Bruno Volpini, Fox’s lawyer, explained how long it should take until the new owner’s financial support is available to the club.

“An operation like this is a very complex operation. It requires the discussion of clause by clause in contracts that sometimes exceed 100 pages. So I believe that in order to have everything ready, signed, I’ll play here, ‘blue and white’, you must take 4 to 5 months, I believe it will be enough,” he said.

Check out the main news about Cruzeiro on Itatiaia’s Youtube channel