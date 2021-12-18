Rondônia registered 485 cases of Influenza A flu until the 15th of the month – General – Rondoniagora.com

The Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (Cievs), and the Technical Management of Epidemiology of the State Agency for Health Surveillance (Agevisa) advises on the occurrence of cases of Influenza type A (subtype H3N2) in Rondônia. Until December 15, the State confirmed, through the Public Health Laboratory of the State of Rondônia (Lacen), that 485 samples had positive results for Influenza A.

Through a newsletter, Fiocruz released data on the circulation of the Influenza A virus, both in children and in the adult population in Rondônia, in cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG), which is why health professionals developed Risk Communication, in addition to other actions aimed at preventing and combating the virus.

Agevisa’s general director, Gilvander Gregório de Lima, recalls that there is an influenza outbreak in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, states that have a large national air mobility network, in addition to high transmissibility and potential risk of disease distribution. “We cannot forget the increased risk of transmission in places where preventive measures against covid-19, such as the use of masks, are neglected. The mask is a measure that also prevents the transmission of the Influenza virus”, recalls the director.

The information aims to support the rapid and effective dissemination of knowledge to populations, partners who work in the area of ​​Health, enabling access to reliable information. “It is a measure to support dialogues for taking protection and control measures in emergency situations in public health”, explains Cievs manager, Eduardo Honda.

The technical manager of Epidemiology, Maria Arlete Baldez, explains that the prevention and control measures for Influenza are the same adopted for the coronavirus, guided by the Ministry of Health (MS). “With the addition of a pharmacological measure, as directed by the state Technical Note and described in the Epidemiological Surveillance Guide: Public Health Emergency of National Importance by the disease transmitted by the coronavirus for the population, health professionals and surveillance and in the Health Surveillance Guide” , highlights.

Among the measures indicated by the Ministry of Health are: social distancing, respiratory and hand hygiene etiquette, use of masks, cleaning and disinfection of environments and isolation of suspected and confirmed cases in accordance with medical guidelines. Measures that must be used in an integrated way, in order to control the transmission of influenza (flu), and of coronavirus and its variants.

Symptoms



Flu syndrome: an individual who presents with a sudden onset fever, accompanied by cough, headache, sore throat or runny nose or nasal congestion, muscle or joint pain, which resolves within three to five days (although coughing and fatigue may persist for more time).

Children with flu syndrome may also have diarrhea and abdominal pain, added to respiratory symptoms. It is also observed in children: nasal obstruction and in newborns (up to 28 days) fever may not occur.

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS): an individual who presents with Flu Syndrome, as defined above, who presents with fever greater than 38°C, accompanied by cough or dyspnea/respiratory discomfort or persistent pressure in the chest. Accompanied or not by sore throat and gastrointestinal symptoms.

Actions



In addition to Risk Communication, health teams carried out the following actions to raise awareness about the incidence of Influenza and discuss prevention and combat measures:

Meeting of the Covid-19 State Coordination, the Influenza Technical Area and the Health Surveillance Strategic Information Center (Cievs/RO);

Communication to the Hospital Epidemiological Surveillance Centers (NVEH), for monitoring and notification of cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG), hospitalized and clusters of flu syndrome cases for collection of nasopharyngeal secretion (SNF) and testing for covid-19 , Influenza and other respiratory viruses;

Communication to the Influenza Syndromes Sentinel Units (SG) the intensification of monitoring and collection of at least five samples of BMS, according to the collection technique, per epidemiological week as directed by the Health Surveillance Guide (2017) of cases and covid- 19 in the State of Rondônia;

Communication to the Municipal Epidemiological Surveillance for the monitoring of Influenza Syndromes (SG) and inform the occurrence of outbreaks or clusters of cases to the State Influenza Coordination, Covid-19 State Coordination and the state Cievs for notification of cases by digital means.

Influenza

Influenza is an acute viral infection of the respiratory system, in which the etiologic agent is the Influenza virus. This infection is most commonly observed in periods of lower temperatures and high transmission and distribution capacity.

Virus transmission occurs through the respiratory route, through secretions such as aerosols, droplets or direct contact with the mucosa. Risk communication emphasizes that Influenza also has zoonotic characteristics, affecting species of birds and mammals, and can overcome barriers between different species, creating a scenario for the generation of strains with pandemic potential.

The incubation period for the disease is one to four days, and it can occur together with covid-19 infection.