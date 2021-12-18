Rosa Weber suspends decree that reduced members of society in the Environment Council | Politics

Minister Rosa Weber, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), suspended the decree of President Jair Bolsonaro that reduced the participation of civil society in the National Environment Council (Conama). The decision was taken this Friday (17).

Conama is the main consultative body of the Ministry of the Environment and is responsible for establishing criteria for environmental licensing and norms for the control and maintenance of the quality of the environment.

STF declares unconstitutional a rule that revoked protection for mangroves

Decree 9,806/2019 was published in mid 2019 and signed by Bolsonaro and the then Minister of the Environment, Ricardo Salles. The measure reduced the number of councilors from 96 to 23. Civil society, until then represented by 22 people, is now represented by 4.

At the time, the decree was questioned in a lawsuit filed by the then Attorney General of the Republic, Raquel Dodge.

The then attorney general argued that the decree violated constitutional norms, representing setbacks by emptying civil society’s participation in Conama.

“Conama’s composition structure, as amended by Decree No. 9,806/19, makes it impossible for society to participate directly in the effective defense of the environment, since government and business entities hold the majority of voting seats”, argued Raquel Dodge In this ocasion.

The subject began to be judged by the STF, but in March of this year, minister Nunes Marques asked for a view, that is, more time to analyze the process.

STF declared unconstitutional a resolution of the National Environmental Council which had revoked rules for the protection of mangroves, dunes and sandbanks

On the 14th, the STF unanimously decided to declare the Conama’s resolution that revoked protection rules for areas of mangroves, dunes and sandbanks unconstitutional.

