Russia offers ‘peace treaty’ for US and NATO

Russia sent the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) a major “peace treaty”, with nine articles, intended to calm the situation in Eastern Europe, especially in the crisis with Ukraine, reported the Russian Foreign Ministry this Friday (17).







Situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border worsens week after week Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

According to the folder, the document was delivered on December 15th and, among the measures, cited by several Russian press vehicles, there is the creation of a “direct line” between Moscow and NATO, the promise by the North Americans to “not to expand” the Organization with countries in the region and not accept members who were part of the Soviet Union.

“The parties shall resolve all international disputes in their mutual relations by peaceful means and refrain from the use or threat of force in any way inconsistent with the purposes of the United Nations”, reads the beginning of the text.

Another point addressed in article 7 is that Russia and the US must “avoid the deployment of nuclear weapons outside their national territories” and that they take back to their nations “weapons already delivered outside their borders at the time of entry into force of that treaty”.

“The parties will eliminate all existing infrastructure for sending nuclear weapons outside their national territory. [Também] they will not train military or civilian teams from countries that do not have nuclear weapons in the use of such weapons,” the text also says.

The treaty mentions the same issue for the installation of military bases abroad, but emphasizes, especially, that they cannot be created in the countries that formed the Soviet Union.

The Russian-proposed document further calls for “Russian and NATO military exercises to be planned and conducted in such a way as to reduce the risk of eventual dangerous situations in accordance with their obligations under international law, including those involved in intergovernmental agreements in the prevention of incidents in territorial maritime waters and its airspace”.

Tension in the region has increased exponentially in recent weeks, with the Russians sending thousands of soldiers – there would be around 90,000 – to the Ukrainian border area. The measure was seen by Westerners, including the European Union, as an attempt to invade neighboring territory.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said more than once that he only wanted to “guarantee” the country’s security, but he made it clear that the move was taken because of the Ukrainian government’s desire to join NATO. In addition, Putin constantly complains about NATO exercises in the Black Sea.

But Western leaders were not content with this information and said they are ready to apply “severe sanctions” political and economic against Moscow if there is any military movement in Ukraine.

Currently, the country is already living under European sanctions, which have even been extended for another six months and will be in effect, at least, until July 31, 2022.

The crisis in the region has dragged on since the end of 2013 when then-president Viktor Yanukovych refused to sign a cooperation agreement between Kiev and the EU. The measure would open the door for the Ukrainians, in the future, to formally form part of the bloc.

The president’s decision was the target of large daily protests from the population – he fell in February 2014 – and Russia, which was against accession, took advantage of the moment of “fragility” to annex the territory of Crimea, having access to the Black Sea, and supporting separatist groups in the Donbass region.

In 2015, the Minsk agreement, brokered by France and Germany, put an end to the war conflict itself, but the situation never returned to normal. Now, with the new rapprochement between Kiev and Western countries, the crisis has worsened again. .