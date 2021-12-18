Russian club wants to remove Roger Guedes from Corinthians; find out about Timão’s hiring, departures and surveys for 22







With an eye on the 2022 season, Corinthians has important names on the agenda to reinforce the squad. The first of them was defensive midfielder Paulinho, who had been without a club since leaving Al-Ahli, from Saudi Arabia, and was announced last Wednesday by the club. In the offensive field, the dream is the Uruguayan Edinson Cavani, Manchester United. At the same time, see Róger Guedes targeted by Krasnodar, from Russia, but trust the athlete to remain.

See, below, the movement of Corinthians in the market for the year 2022.

CORINTHIANS CONTRACTS

THE Corinthians has already announced the signing of midfielder Paulinho with a contract until December 2023. With a total debt of close to R$ 1 billion, the Parque São Jorge club is studying market alternatives that are financially viable, especially with athletes reaching zero cost, with the team only paying salaries and awards.





PLAYERS IN THE SIGHT

THE Kanu defender, from Botafogo, is interesting, despite being a difficult business. AND the uruguayan Edinson Cavani is also in the alvinegra crosshairs. THE steering wheel Richard had his return requested and must re-introduce himself with the cast.

WHO LEFT

Goalkeeper Walter and right-back Michel Macedo have a contract with Timão until December 31st. The duo, however, is not part of the club’s plans and was even loaned to Cuiabá and Juventude, respectively, last season. caique france, who was in the cast but has a contract until the end of this year, has already said goodbye to the club and will not stay until 2022.

WHO CAN LEAVE

Midfielder Éderson, who belongs to Corinthians, but in the last Brasileirão played on loan at Fortaleza, comes back valued after being one of the highlights of the national competition. Another one that can come out is Danilo Avelar, which has advanced negotiations to go to Cruzeiro. the fear now is for the Russian harassment of Róger Guedes, who received a proposal from Krasnodar, from Russia.

2022 BASE TEAM

Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Paulinho (Cantillo); Willian, Renato Augusto, Giuliano and Róger Guedes; Job

CHALLENGES FOR 2022

In 2022, Corinthians will compete Paulista championship, Copa do Brasil, Campeonato Brasileiro and Copa Libertadores da América, from the group stage onwards. Last season, the People’s Team went blank, not shouting ‘It’s Champion’, but with the heavyweight reinforcements that arrived midway through last season to Corinthians expects to fight for the cup next year.

THE FIRST GAMES OF 2022

01/26* – Corinthians x Railway – Campeonato Paulista

01/30* – Santo André vs Corinthians – Campeonato Paulista

02/02* – Corinthians x Santos – São Paulo Championship

06/02* – Ituano x Corinthians – Campeonato Paulista

02/09* – Corinthians x Mirassol – São Paulo Championship

*the dismembered table has not yet been released by the São Paulo Football Federation