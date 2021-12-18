‘Rust’ Investigators Obtain Search Warrant To Seize Alec Baldwin’s Cell Phone – E-mails

American actor and producer Alec Baldwin, who was the subject of a search warrant to seize cell phone Photo: Mark Sagliocco/AFP

This Thursday, 16, the Court granted the American police a search warrant to seize the cell phone of Alec Baldwin, nearly two months after the investigation into the incident on the movie set of Rust who killed the director of photography Halyna Hutchins.

On Oct. 21, in police testimony, the actor said the gun went off as he prepared for a scene in which he takes the old Colt revolver out of its shoulder holster and cock.

Baldwin’s cell phone search warrant is intended to investigate “evidence on the telephone due to the use of cell phones by individuals during and/or after the commission of the crime(s)”. The police want to collect “all the information and data from the cell phone in relation to the production of Rust and from any member who works in the production”.

In a statement Thursday night, one of the actor’s lawyers, Aaron Dyer, said: “We are confident that the evidence will show that Mr. Baldwin is not civilly or criminally responsible for what happened on October 21st and continues to cooperate with the authorities. We proactively asked the authorities to obtain a warrant so that we could take steps to protect Baldwin and his family and personal information that is clearly unrelated to the investigation.”

In a television interview earlier this month, Baldwin said he did not pull the trigger on the weapon he was training with when it fired live. “Someone put a real bullet in a gun, a bullet that shouldn’t even be on the property,” Baldwin told ABC News. “Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who it is, but I know it’s not me,” he concluded.

A Baldwin representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment on his cell phone search and seizure warrant.