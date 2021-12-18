Samsung retakes Android 12 after folding phone crashes | Cell Phones and Tablets

Samsung stopped downloading the update after users reported it. With the return of the distribution, everything suggests that the Korean manufacturer has already solved the flaws in the operating system.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 is available in Brazil

The company has released a more stable build of Google’s operating system, which is under code BUL4. The software, in this way, brings the recently released Beta version, ZUL4, and the necessary corrections. This update comes with the new One UI 4 interface, which is also already available on the Galaxy S21 line in several parts of the world, without any serious problems during the update period, unlike the Z line.

Samsung has not made any official announcements about the resumption of downloading, however, the site XDA Developers found, on the manufacturer’s official forum, new posts from some users saying that they were already able to update. The portal also states that the stable version of One UI 4 can now be downloaded in some other countries, without specifying which ones were contemplated.

The propagation should happen little by little, from region to region, so that it doesn’t overload the servers, until Samsung is assured that there are no more serious bugs. This careful method is common and occurs whenever there is a new major system update.

It’s worth remembering that when Android 12 with One UI 4 hit the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 in early December, several users reported serious complaints about the update, such as crashing, phones going into recovery mode, issues with the camera, among others.

With information from XDA Developers