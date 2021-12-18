Samuel to be arrested after marriage to Pilar interrupted in ‘In the Times of the Emperor’ | come around

It won’t be this time that Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) and Samuel (Michel Gomes) will manage to be together. Instead of listening to the traditional “you may kiss the bride” to seal their union, the couple will be separated at the altar after a great confusion in the church. At the chapter of this Saturday, 12/18, Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) will reveal that Samuel is actually called Jorge and that he is his brother. The deputy will still accuse the engineer of having killed Ambrose (Roberto Bonfim), father of the two.
“Jorge was a slave to my father’s plantation. On the first opportunity he had, he returned to take the life of his former master”, shouts Tonico.
The accusation will surprise everyone in the church, including Dom Pedro II (Selton Mello), who will try to defend Samuel. But there will be no way. In possession of an arrest warrant, Chief Borges (Daniel Dal Farra) will arrest Samuel, much to Pilar’s despair.
‘I didn’t kill anyone! I’m innocent, Pilar”, defends Samuel.
“I love you, Samuel”, answers the doctor.
“Is it good to be dropped at the altar?” celebrates Tonico, who was abandoned by Pilar.
Tonico Rocha accuses Samuel/Jorge of killing their father in ‘Nos Tempos do Imperdor’ — Photo: Globo
Dom Pedro will send Caxias (Jackson Antunes) to look for a good lawyer to defend Samuel, who will be behind bars, much to Tonico Rocha’s happiness. Don’t miss this Saturday’s chapter!
18 Ten
Saturday
Tonico reveals Samuel’s identity and claims that the boy murdered his own father. Luísa tries to defend Samuel, and Tonico accuses her of being an accomplice. Peter distrusts Samuel. Borges arrests Samuel, who assures Tonico that Ambrose’s killer is Salustiano. Pilar despairs and follows Samuel to the police station. Teresa is surprised by Celestina’s absence. Zayla gets sick when he learns that Tonico has unmasked Samuel, and the deputy is suspicious. Clemencia reveals herself to Prisca and Hilario, and Victoria confronts her rival. Quinzinho prevents Vitória from accusing Clemência of stealing her properties. Luísa reveals the whole truth to Pedro. Tonico lies to Olu and Candida and claims that it was Zayla who told him about Samuel.
