Samuel to be arrested after marriage to Pilar interrupted in ‘In the Times of the Emperor’ | come around

18 Ten Saturday

Tonico reveals Samuel’s identity and claims that the boy murdered his own father. Luísa tries to defend Samuel, and Tonico accuses her of being an accomplice. Peter distrusts Samuel. Borges arrests Samuel, who assures Tonico that Ambrose’s killer is Salustiano. Pilar despairs and follows Samuel to the police station. Teresa is surprised by Celestina’s absence. Zayla gets sick when he learns that Tonico has unmasked Samuel, and the deputy is suspicious. Clemencia reveals herself to Prisca and Hilario, and Victoria confronts her rival. Quinzinho prevents Vitória from accusing Clemência of stealing her properties. Luísa reveals the whole truth to Pedro. Tonico lies to Olu and Candida and claims that it was Zayla who told him about Samuel.

