San Francisco, Calif., Declares State of Emergency Due to Drug Deaths | World

The mayor of San Francisco, California (United States), declared a state of emergency on Friday (17) in a downtown district affected by a serious increase in fatal drug overdoses, caused mainly by fentanyl.

The Tenderloin neighborhood, south of the Union Square commercial and tourist hub, has become the epicenter of an opioid crisis that has erupted across the country.

“We’re losing more than two people a day to drug overdoses, mostly fentanyl, and mostly in Tenderloin and SoMa,” warned city supervisor Matt Haney, referring to a neighboring central district.

“This is a public health emergency that requires a crisis-level response, with enormous urgency, coordination and determination to address this epidemic.”

San Francisco drug overdoses have increased dramatically since the mid-2010s, when fentanyl, a highly potent synthetic opioid, infiltrated the city.

A record 711 people died from overdoses last year, a number that is expected to decline slightly by 2021, according to a count by the San Francisco Chronicle.

The statement signed Friday by Mayor London Breed allows authorities to quickly open shelters and mental health services without going through zoning commissions, planning and hiring guidelines.

A maneuver similar to the one that was urgently ordered around the city-wide covid-19 in February 2020.

Drug overdose deaths in the US have risen to more than 100,000 this year, exacerbated by a flood of fake pills sold online.

The Tenderloin district, close to City Hall, has long been a busy place for the homeless and faces problems with drug use and trafficking.

Breed said the measure would “stop illegal activity in the neighborhood” and “provide people with the treatment and support they need.”