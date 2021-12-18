Santos has difficulty finding defender with the Carille profile – 12/18/2021

Santos has difficulty finding a defender in the ball market with the characteristics requested by coach Fábio Carille: good speed and preference for the left side of the defense.

Peixe signed Eduardo Bauermann, from América-MG, but won’t have Danilo Boza, who was returned to Mirassol, and Wagner Leonardo, who was loaned to Fortaleza. Thus, the Fish sees the need for at least one more player for a position that is difficult to fill. Suffice it to say that, at the moment, rivals Palmeiras and São Paulo are also looking for an athlete for the same role.

Alvinegro sought out Renato Chaves, from Al Batin, from Saudi Arabia, but the negotiation is difficult. The 31-year-old is captain of the team, and the Saudis are reluctant to release him — the current contract expires on June 30, 2022. UOL Sport found that another club in Brazil has more advanced negotiations with the veteran.

Renato was an indication of Carille, who knows the Corinthians defender. He left Parque São Jorge and passed through Figueirense, Portuguesa, Athletico, Náutico, Ponte Preta, Fluminense and Al-Wahda before arriving at Al Batin.

Another name well evaluated by Santos is Lucas Kal, who belongs to São Paulo and is loaned to América-MG until the end of March. He is 25 years old and can also act as a midfielder.

Dedé and Léo, both ex-Cruzeiro, were offered to Peixe by businessmen, but, at first, they don’t like it. Both are 33 years old and did not act in 2021. Alvinegro wants reinforcements ready for their debut and that do not demand so much physical concern.

The current cast has Emiliano Velázquez, Kaiky, Luiz Felipe and Robson Reis. Eduardo Bauermann signed a pre-contract and arrives from América-MG in January. Under-20’s Derick can be promoted.

Fábio Carille used the 3-5-2 scheme in the second round of the Brazilian Championship, but intends to return to the traditional 4-3-3 in 2022, with only two defenders. That’s why there is a request from the technical committee for defenders of greater speed.

Wagner Leonardo was the only left-handed member of the main group. Carille, however, is aware of the difficulty of finding good players with the dominant left leg and accepts those who only have the habit of playing on the left side of the defense. Velázquez, Kaiky and Bauermann have this characteristic.