Santos treats thousands of patients with flu symptoms; new Influenza variant circulates in the country | More health

The cases of patients with flu symptoms in Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, have increased in recent weeks, reaching more than 3,000. The variant circulating in the city has not yet been identified, but major centers in the country have flu outbreaks caused by the variant H3N2 of the Influenza.

The cardiologist and general practitioner Philipe Saccab, who coordinates the medical teams of Santa Casa de Santos, said in an interview with g1 that the patients’ recent symptoms involve coughing, fever, pain throughout the body and secretions in the respiratory system, which causes “wet cough”.

According to Saccab, the symptoms flu that patients have are similar to Covid-19. However, he points out that, in most cases, the severe form of the disease does not develop. As an example, he cites that, last Wednesday (15), Santa Casa received 200 patients with symptoms, but none of them needed to be hospitalized.

The doctor clarifies that the streaming of the Influenza virus is given by aerosols, which are droplets suspended in the air. Thus, the use of a mask helps to prevent the disease. The measure is also indicated by the Health Department of Santos, which warns people to wash their hands and avoid crowding.

The Municipality of Santos informed the g1 that, from 1st to 15th of December of this year, the municipal emergency care units registered 3,291 visits to patients with flu symptoms. People are not necessarily from Santos, as the city is a hub in the region and serves residents of other municipalities.

the variant H3N2 of Influenza is circulating in major centers of the country. Despite being a different strain than the flu vaccine covers, Philipe Saccab points out that those who have not been vaccinated against the flu have more chances of getting the disease. The Health Department of Santos still does not know which variant circulates in the city.

As informed by public health researcher at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) Marcelo Gomes to g1 in Sao Paulo, the low coverage of the flu vaccine makes the region a “fertile ground” for the epidemic of the disease, emphasizing the importance of vaccination.