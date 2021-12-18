São Paulo approves reelection for president, but rejects decrease in the number of directors | São Paulo

The Deliberative Council of São Paulo approved, this Friday, the re-election for president, but rejected the reduction in the number of councilors at the club, from 260 to 200. These were two of the main proposals put to a vote between Thursday and this Friday .

In all, 24 proposals for changes to the club’s bylaws were voted on. The majority was approved by the Council. Of the 254 voters, 231 participated. 23 were left in the online meeting.

The re-election for president was approved with 146 votes in favour, 83 against and two abstentions. The decrease in the number of directors was disapproved by 121 votes, against 90 approvals and 20 abstentions.

Now, the approved proposals will be forwarded to the Membership Meeting. The chairman of the Deliberative Council, Olten Ayres de Abreu, has 30 days to call the meeting, which needs to be held within 45 days.

Although the decrease in the number of directors was disapproved, the increase in term to six years of these was approved, with no limit for reelection. There were 132 pro, 83 against and 16 abstentions.

Another point to be highlighted was the occupation of a position on the executive board by a member of the Deliberative Council. This item was approved by 139 votes, another 89 votes against and three abstentions.

The current director Carlos Belmonte is an advisor and currently holds the position, alongside Julio Casares. This means that the practice currently used may be repeated in the following elections.

