São Paulo Council approves proposal for reelection for president

The São Paulo Board of Directors approved 13 of the 24 proposed changes to the club’s bylaws. The main one allows for presidential re-election – currently, the president can only run for a term of three years. If the change is approved at the members’ meeting, Júlio Casares will be free to try to win a new election at the end of 2023.

The change was approved with 146 votes from the councilors, who still added 83 against and two abstentions. A simple majority (128 votes) was needed for each of the measures to pass. The deliberative council of São Paulo currently has 254 members – six vacancies are open.

In what was considered a victory by the opposition, councilors rejected a proposal that would reduce the body’s membership. The current 260 seats (160 lifetime and 100 elected) would become 200 (120 lifetime and 80 elected). In addition, the proposal maintained the requirement of 55 signatures of lifetime councilors for the creation of a ticket to run in elections.

The change was seen by the opposition as making it difficult for slates against the current administration. To make a second candidacy unfeasible, a ticket would need to have only 66 signatures in the proposed model. The measure was not approved because of seven votes. Only 121 councilors voted in favour, with another 90 being against and 20 abstaining.

The council also approved the extension of the term of its members. The current three years would pass to six now, if approved by the members. The measure received 132 votes in favor of 83 against and 16 abstentions.

Another outstanding proposal that was approved concerns board members holding positions on boards. The activity is prohibited under the current statute. The proposal, however, provides that the director can accumulate their position on the body and on the board if the function is not remunerated.

The measure impacts, for example, the football director of São Paulo, Carlos Belmonte. He is an elected director and serves without remuneration. The position of executive director of football is occupied by Rui Costa.

The 13 measures that have been advanced now go to the decision of the members. An assembly will be organized within 30 days. Actions that are approved by the members will become effective in the club’s constitution.

