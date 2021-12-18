São Paulo negotiates with Grêmio striker, says journalist

The reporter Eduardo Affons is the sectorist for São Paulo, at ESPN Brasil. Therefore, he is very well informed about everything that happens in the São Paulo tricolor and this time he brought information that is of great interest to Grêmio.

The information in question is that the team from São Paulo is interested in hiring Alisson, from Grêmio. The negotiation seems to be more advanced, according to Eduardo, the team from São Paulo has already sought both Grêmio and Alisson’s representatives.

This interest from São Paulo occurs because the player was nominated by both Rogério Ceni and Muricy. Seeing the possibility of the two members of the technical commission leaving, São Paulo will fulfill their requests.

Alisson has another two-year contract, but should leave the club from Rio Grande do Sul. That’s because Grêmio has already revealed its desire to get rid of the athlete, due to the high salary. ANDThis is not the first time the team from São Paulo has tried to hire a striker, São Paulo had already tried to obtain the athlete in 2018.

São Paulo is also interested in hiring Douglas Costa. However, this seems to be a more distant dream, as the athlete earns almost R$ 1 million in salary per month. In addition, the Grêmio player is harassed by clubs that have greater financial power than the team in the city of São Paulo.

It is possible that a player could be involved in the deal by Alisson, as Grêmio is still looking for pieces to play in Serie B. However, we are still not sure of the details of the deal. THEas soon as new things appear, we will update you!

