Sarah Poncio vents after losing custody of her son and is moved by the serious situation

Sarah Pontius used Instagram last Tuesday (14) to vent to fans after losing custody of her adopted son, Josue. The boy, who appears in some photos with the influencer, returned to live with his biological family in Ceará.

The influencer was in the middle of the process of adopting Joshua, who is the nephew of her ex-nanny. However, the boy’s biological mother, Mirelly Costa, asked for custody after he spent about a year living with the Poncio family.

“There was an emptiness, the mother’s love that I feel for you, will never change… it only increased from the first moment I saw you! God is taking care of you, I will always be here for you too! Thank you for having shared beautiful moments with you, son. Mommy loves you, today and always!”, wrote Sarah on Instagram.

Sarah Poncio takes a long breath after losing custody of Joshua

Last Thursday (9), the famous woman used social media to talk about the situation, making a long outburst to her followers, after learning that she would lose custody of her son.

Sarah detailed the feeling of needing to return the child to its birth mother, after she gave up on the adoption process. In addition, the member of the Poncio family highlighted that if Josué needs help, she will be willing, even distant.

“Today I feel lost. The images look blurry and the words just noises. I lost a child. My son was taken from me! I’m broken inside, as if my house has been invaded and my home, which has always given me security, has been violated. I need to find strength. My other children depend on it. But for now, I can only pray. Ask God to accompany my son and never forsake him. And when you need it, I’ll be here. Because a mother never ceases to be a mother”, she declared.