Scams with cryptocurrencies cause a loss of US$ 7.7 billion in 2021, an increase of 81% – Cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrency users have lost an estimated US$7.7 billion in 2021 caused by various types of online scams, points out a new report by Chainalysis, an intelligence company specializing in blockchain, released yesterday (16).

The amount is 81% greater than that registered last year, when the volume diverted was around US$ 4.35 billion. On the other hand, this year’s number is still lower than 2019, which remains the worst year for cryptocurrency scams with nearly $10 billion fraudulently transferred to criminal wallets.

A Russian-origin company called Finiko, accused of being a financial pyramid, is considered the biggest coup of 2021 after allegedly disappearing with $1.1 billion in cryptocurrencies. The victims are spread across several Eastern European countries.

The year 2021 was also marked by the rise of the coup known as rug pull, or carpet pulling, typical of decentralized finance (DeFi) projects. According to Chainalysis, this type of scam was responsible for stealing US$ 2.8 billion from investors who allocated cryptocurrencies in different DeFi staking products, equivalent to 37% of frauds in the year – in 2019, the slice of DeFi was only 1%.

The rug pulling coup consists of the action of the creator of the DeFi protocol, generally anonymous, which activates a trigger in the smart contract to transfer the investors’ cryptocurrencies to its own portfolio. It then erases all traces of the project on social media, such as Twitter and Telegram accounts, and completely disappears from the map.

Typically, stolen cryptocurrencies are quickly transferred to brokerages to liquidate the assets in exchange for fiat currency such as the dollar or the real. However, a portion can also be “laundered” in online services that mix transfers between different wallets to hide the source of the theft – otherwise, it would be possible to identify the cryptoactives step by step until they are converted into cash.

The growth of DeFi scams is linked to the exponential increase in the adoption of decentralized finance solutions in 2021. According to the data aggregator DeFi Llama, the amount invested in DeFi protocols jumped from US$21.95 billion on January 1st to US$ 275.1 billion on December 1st – soared by 12.5 times.

Despite the significant increase in cryptocurrencies stolen by scammers in the year, Chainalysis points out that the lifetime of fraud continues to fall. With the exception of a slight increase in 2019, scams last fewer days each year: from nearly 2,400 days in 2013 to just 70 days in 2021, on average.

