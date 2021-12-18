Scientists create “infinite energy” robots that don’t need electricity

A team of researchers managed to create a robot so efficient that it has “infinite energy”: small artifacts move in a liquid environment, running continuously and without electricity, opening up the potential to efficiently administer medications through the bloodstream.

The small robots function like miniature submarines, diving under water to perform repetitive tasks such as carrying artifacts from one point to another. The technology is self sufficient and paves the way for a possible new era of modern robotics.

“We’ve broken a barrier in designing a liquid robotic system that can operate autonomously by using chemistry to control the buoyancy of an object,” said study lead author Tom Russell, professor of Polymer Science and Engineering at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Calling the project “liquibots”, Russell explained that the concept is not exactly new: in past experiments, robots were able to perform tasks continuously, but with constant need for energy supplied. In others, the lack of energy made them perform tasks only once.

In order to get around this problem, Russell and the professor at the University of Hunan, Ganhua Xia, decided to “feed” the robots with a solution based on a simple element: salt.

According to experts, the use of salt made infinite energy robots denser than the water around them. Because of this, the robots – each about 2 millimeters in diameter – gather in a centralized position, descending into the water with more force and seek out the desired chemical objects, bringing them back to the surface.

The salinity serves them as food, eliminating the need for electricity as a source of power, allowing them to continue working without interruption, as long as they still have this “food”.

The variety of applications for this is considerably large, as although they carry out their tasks simultaneously, this does not mean that this task is the same for all of them: for example, part of the group could detect different types of gases in an environment, while others seek elements of other natures.

The researchers now plan to expand the robots’ application scale to assess the possibility of using them in practical environments.

The full study was published in the scientific journal Molecular Foundry.

