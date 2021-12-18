Season 18 goes on hiatus with character on the brink of death · TV News

One of the longest running series on American TV, Grey’s Anatomy went on hiatus in the United States after the airing of the eighth episode of the 18th season this Thursday (16). Still no date to return in 2022, the medical drama paused the plot and left one of its main characters on the brink of death.

Titled It Came Upon a Midnight Clear, the latest episode of the series reserved its last few seconds to show Owen (Kevin McKidd) trapped in his car after a road accident. The vehicle left the lane and stood on the edge of a precipice, with the doctor awaiting imminent death.

The chapter was filled with drama for doctors at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital. In addition to Owen’s accident, Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) lost a patient in the operating room after conducting the operation under Dr. Webber’s (James Pickens Jr.) new method of training residents. He didn’t wait for an appointment before doing a dissection.

“It’s your fault,” Bailey (Chanda Wilson) told Webber after the surgery disaster. The crisis shows that the veteran physician’s new method may have its days numbered.

In the main story of the episode, Owen, Teddy (Kim Raver) and Hayes (Richard Flood) take the hospital ambulance to find a heart compatible with a critically ill patient. It is on the way back to Seattle that the accident happens.

The ambulance driver loses consciousness and the vehicle is out of control. Owen tries to control the steering wheel, but doesn’t stop a crash that causes the van to overturn and fall into a ditch where he has no cell phone signal.

Noticing that the car is slowly slipping toward the cliff, Owen convinces Teddy to get out of the car, go get help, and deliver her healthy heart. He does the same to Hayes, saying that his friend is already a widower and that no child should lose both parents.

As soon as Hayes manages to get out of the vehicle, the car starts to slide faster. The episode ends without the audience knowing Owen’s fate.

In Brazil, the 18th season premieres on January 25, 2022 on the pay channel Sonny Channel. All episodes of the series are available on Globoplay and Prime Video — the medical drama will leave the Netflix catalog on December 31st.

The series’ official Twitter profile played with the emotional hook left at the end of the episode. In the image, there is a comparison with the signs of a normal heartbeat and another of a person after the last episode of Grey’s Anatomy exists.