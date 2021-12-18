‘Secret Truths 2’: For the first time, soap opera exhibits male frontal nude | Television



‘Verdades Secretas 2’ shows for the first time a frontal nude in Globo’s plot – Reproduction

Posted 17/12/2021 10:56 | Updated 12/17/2021 15:10

Rio – The soap opera “Verdades Secretas 2”, currently shown on the Globoplay streaming platform, innovated by showing for the first time a male frontal nude scene in a Globo plot. Actor Gabriel Vieira is the protagonist of the sequel, which takes place in chapter 47, released this week.

The scene is quite natural. Gabriel, who plays the model Tadeu in the soap opera, simply walks around his apartment naked after showering while trying to find shorts. Viewers were surprised by the boldness and commented on social media.

“First time I see a male frontal nude in a soap opera. Generally, only female sexuality is shown”, commented one netizen. “A past that had Tadeu’s frontal nude in Secret Truths, my loves,” said someone else.

The soap opera “Secret Truths” is known for its explicit sex scenes. This season, the plot also incorporated some fetishes, such as BSDM. Season two also surprised with a Greek kissing scene.

Recently, the protagonist of the plot, Camila Queiroz, left production even before the end of filming. In a statement, Globo reported that the actress made unacceptable demands and preferred not to renew the contract. Camila countered by saying that her character, Angel’s course, was changed as punishment for her signing with Netflix.