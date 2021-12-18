‘Secret Truths’ End 2: Giovanna avenges Angel and whips Percy

Scene from the last chapter of ‘Secret Truths’ 2 (Photo: Reproduction)

In the last chapter of “Secret Truths” 2, released this Friday on Globoplay, Giovanna (Agatha Moreira), now an ally of Angel (Camila Queiroz), humiliates and beats Percy (Gabriel Braga Nunes) as he did with the girl throughout novel.

During a raid on the rich man’s house, Giovanna takes advantage of the fact that he is tied up with the accessories he used to trap Angel and doesn’t miss the opportunity to pick up a whip and beat him. Afterwards, she still hangs him until he almost passes out and puts his head inside a plastic bag. In one of the most impactful scenes of the soap opera, he had done something similar to Angel.

In the penultimate chapter of the story, Giovanna declared herself to her rival, who returned her affections. The two had a night of love and became allies. But, in one of the final options, everything was just a plan by Angel, who flees Brazil without his new girlfriend. In the second option, Angel is murdered before he can find Giovanna again.

