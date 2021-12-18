see how to release access to blocked account

Caixa Tem was created to meet the demand of beneficiaries of Emergency Assistance, but the app was not deactivated after the end of the program and continues with news. Pedro Guimarães, president of the institution, wants to transform the Caixa Tem app into a digital account; therefore, over time, some options were activated, such as payment of bank slips, transfers and Pix.

With that, Guimarães announced that “all beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil can, by box has, consult the benefit, the installments. This is new. We didn’t have before for the Emergency Assistance”.

You’ll likely like it too:

R$1,000 loan from Caixa Tem is already released to everyone?

Caixa Tem Card: see how to consult the password

Can those who are not Caixa Tem customers request a loan of R$1,000?

See now how to unlock your account in the app

The Caixa Tem account is linked to the cell phone number (chip) and the device on which the first access was made. Therefore, if the user changed his number or changed his cell phone, he will have difficulty accessing the digital account again.

For these cases, Caixa Econômica Federal informed that there is a very simple way to unlock Caixa Tem. The first is to go to a bank branch or lottery shop, with CPF and another official document with a photo in hand.

The procedure for changing the telephone number at Caixa Tem must be carried out at branches to ensure user safety and prevent the digital account from being blocked due to suspected fraud. The same applies in cases where the citizen needs to change the e-mail address used in Caixa Tem. Other queries and information can be resolved by calling 111.

Forgot the Cash Tem password?

This case is easier, as the password recovery can be done through the cell phone without the need to go to an agency or lottery. See the step by step:

Open the Open Tem Cashier application, click on Sign In;

Enter your CPF number and click Next;

On the next screen, choose the option “Recover Password”;

Enter your CPF again and click on “Continue”;

The application will show the following message on the screen “You will soon receive instructions in the registered email”. If you don’t find the message in your email Inbox, be sure to check the Spam folder as well.

When opening your e-mail, look for the subject “Password Reset” sent by Login Caixa;

Click on “Link to reset credentials” and register a new password. The Caixa Tem password must be numeric and at least 6 digits long. The application will also not accept that you register your CPF or date of birth as a password.

Repeat the newly created password again and click Continue.

It is worth mentioning that the link to reset the Caixa Tem password is valid for 12 hours. After this period, if the password has not been reset, the user will have to repeat the step by step from the beginning.

Anyway, want to stay inside everything that happens in the world of finance?

So follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. So, you’ll follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: MAYA LAB / Shutterstock.com