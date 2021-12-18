See Itaú BBA’s 3 favorite actions to face the 2022 challenges – Money Times

In 2022, large financial institutions should be the main choice of investors in the banking sector, assessed the Itaú BBA. The preference has an explanation: in challenging times, banks are known for their resilience.

For the next year, Itaú BBA maintained as one of its main indications the Bank of Brazil (BBAS3), whose recommendation was recently raised from neutral to buy.

In the opinion of analysts, the state-owned company, in addition to being cheap, is a defensive option, and its savings resources should partially neutralize the impacts of a Selic taller.

Itaú BBA also assesses that the possibility of upward revisions is greater for Banco do Brasil.

In case of Bradesco (BBDC4), although analysts rate the asset as a more tactical option for the short term, they believe expectations for 2022 look high.

“We prefer to keep the recommendation neutral until we understand the magnitude of the default and the possible gain in market share that is implicit in the company’s statements,” they said.

digital banks

Itaú BBA has two other recommendations for 2022, both in the digital segment: Inter (BIDI11) and BTG Pactual (BPAC11). Between the two banks, preference is given to the first.

Due to the customer profile and a credit portfolio with a better mix, analysts see Inter as better positioned to face the default expected for 2022.

According to Itaú BBA, banks must face the challenge of knowing how to limit card issuances and limits to preserve credit quality without affecting engagement levels and monetization.

Inter’s role could gain momentum with a potential increase in monetization, as the company charges substantially below-market interest rates.

Itaú BBA continues to like the Pan Bank (BPAN4) and sees the company as a winning player in the digital banking race.

However, the moment of increasing delinquency and the change in the funding cost should weigh on the bank’s multiples.

Itaú BBA prefers to capture Pan’s strategic potential through BTG, which may surprise next year with better-than-expected results.

“We estimate that the investment banking division should be more resilient thanks to fixed income. The asset management segments and the robust credit portfolio should generate higher contracted revenues than in other periods of crisis”, commented the institution.

THE ABC Brazil (ABCB4) is also a choice for Itaú BBA, but with a small cap.

