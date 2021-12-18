See the amount and who can withdraw the benefit

The federal government authorized new installments of the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS) to workers who adhered to the system of birthday loot. Access to cash is granted based on the beneficiary’s month of birth.

The mode of redemption of part of the fund’s accounts is part of the list of situations established by law for the withdrawal of the FGTS. In the case of birthday withdrawals, the money is released on the first business day of the month of the worker’s birth and is available until the last business day of the second subsequent month.

FGTS birthday withdrawal value

In general, the citizen who opts for the modality has a period of up to three months to withdraw his installment. Regarding the amount, it is worth mentioning that the full balance is not available, but a part of it. The amount of the amount will vary according to a rate table.

Check it out below:

Balance present in the fund (in R$) Rate referring to the withdrawal (in %) Additional Installment (in R$) Up to 500 50.0% – From 500.01 to 1,000 40.0% 50 From 1,000.01 to 5,000 30.0% 150 From 5,000.01 to 10,000 20.0% 650 From 10 000.01 to 15,000 15.0% 1 150 From 15,000.01 to 20,000 10.0% 1900 Above 20,000.01 5.0% 2,900

Who can still withdraw the FGTS using the birthday withdrawal?

Under the three-month rule, beneficiaries born in October, November and December are still eligible to redeem the money. See below:

born in october They can redeem from October 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021 born in november They can redeem from November 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022 born in december They can redeem from December 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022

It is important to highlight that the withdrawal-birthday cancels the right to withdrawal-withdrawal, enabled in the event of unfair dismissal.

In this case, the worker only receives a 40% fine on the fund, and must wait for the respective annual dates of withdrawal-birthday to move his FGTS.

And the emergency withdrawal from the FGTS?

Regarding the extraordinary mode of withdrawal of the benefit, created by the federal government in 2020 at the peak of the pandemic, there is no forecast for release this year, as explained by the Ministry of Economy. The measure is out of plan for the time being.

At the time he was released, the FGTS emergency withdrawal it made it possible for workers to redeem the value of up to one minimum wage, at the time R$1,045, from their linked accounts. The same was expected for this year, however, the idea was put aside to prioritize the implementation of other emergency measures.