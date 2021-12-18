see the famous who made trisal and threesome

That “Farofa da Gkay” was the party of the year, we already know, right? After all, during the 5th, 6th and 7th of December, the influencer received several guests at the Marina Park Hotel, in Fortaleza (CE).







For 3 days, Gkay received several famous people at his party. Photo: Instagram/@gessicakayane / Famous and Celebrities

The space was closed exclusively for the trendy party that since 2017 has been shaking the world of the famous. However, this edition went viral even more, after all, after two years of pandemic, who doesn’t want to enjoy it in style?

For the first day of the party, for example, the space had a giant dark room and “prohibition” devices that refer to those used by Christian Gray (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) in the “50 Shades” franchise. The details were shared by the birthday girl herself on her Instagram profile.

“Look at the size of the dark room, guys! Now here we won’t be able to [usar] cell phone, love. Guys, what’s this for God’s sake? A guillotine, people, Ave Maria! An X like that, by the man from the ’50 Shades”, he joked.

Now, with everything “more” calm and without outspoken, Gkay gave details of the event in a chat with Matheus Mazzafera and put the names of the celebs who did trisal, threesomes and more: the kisses she gave in celebration.

In the video, shared on the “Hotel Mazzafera” channel, the influencer confirms that Tiago Abravanel and Fernando Poli, her husband, had threesomes and stayed with several people at the party.

Besides them, Jottapê and his fiancee, Estefany Boro, also decided to include another person in the relationship and yes, they passed the wheel. About whom she would have stayed, João Guilherme, Novinho, from “Rio Shore”, Jottapê and Estefany, Felipe Amorim, Gustavo Guimarães and Pedro Sampaio.

Matheus also made a point of questioning about the kisses that Gkay saw and was surprised. In the list, he and Valesca Popozuda, Lucas and Pequena Lô.

Watch: