See the new amount of unemployment insurance that takes effect in January

As of January 2022, the new minimum wage will start to apply. The latest INPC projection, released by the Economic Policy Secretariat of the Ministry of Economy, estimates a floor of R$1,210. In this way, benefits such as unemployment insurance will also have their payments readjusted.

In short, unemployment insurance is a benefit intended for workers who have been dismissed without just cause. Its payment is made by Caixa, through the resources of the Worker’s Support Fund (FAT).

The following people are entitled to unemployment insurance:

Worker fired without just cause;

Employee with a suspended employment contract due to participation in a course or professional qualification program offered by the employer;

Worker rescued from slave-like condition;

Professional fisherman during the closed season.

The unemployment insurance amount is based on the average salary of the last 3 payments received before dismissal. However, the benefit has a payment ceiling, and in 2021 this ceiling will be R$1,909.34. The limitation is readjusted every year, based on the current minimum wage.

On the other hand, rescued workers, fishermen and domestic workers only earn the national floor. Therefore, the estimate is that people will also receive an adjusted benefit in 2022. According to the latest INPC projection, the inflation percentage will close the year at 10.04%.

Thus, the minimum wage for 2022 should be R$1,210. And so, the new value of the national floor will change the benefits that consider the amount as a reference for payment, such as unemployment insurance.

